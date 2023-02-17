Malachi Washington recorded a double-double for Boys Town with 14 points and 10 rebounds Friday night as the Cowboys upset the Class C-1 No. 5 Warriors at home, 74-61.

Jonny Puelz led the Warriors with 28 points.

Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50: Vince Garrett scored 24 points as the Links built a 10-point lead in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way. Justin Bolis added 12 points and Collin Nick had 10.

Papillion-La Vista South 69, Lincoln East 55: Bryson Bahl was the leading scorer for the Titans with 18 points. Connor Johnson had a team-high 12 points for the Class A No. 5 Spartans as their record drops to 17-5.

Bishop Neumann 50, Lincoln Christian 45: Luke Hovendick was the leading scorer for the Crusaders with 24 points. Lincoln's Christian offense got off to a slow start with only four point in the first quarter and couldn't recover.

Wahoo 83, Malcolm 62: Marcus Glock made eight three-pointers on his way to 28 points for the Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors. Benji Nelson added 12 points for Wahoo. The Warriors improved to 21-1 on the season.

Waverly 55, Beatrice 46: Sam Schernikau led the Vikings with 27 points. Waverly improved to 11-10.

Platteview 49, Crete 48: Connor Millikan knocked down the game-winning free-throw with 5.7 seconds left for the B No. 2 Trojans. Mason Crumbliss scored 15 for the No. 4 Cardinals.

Syracuse 51, Milford 31: Jase Voorhees led the Rockets with 13 while Reice Stutzman scored 15 for the Eagles.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln East 46, Papillion-La Vista South 40: After trailing at halftime, the Class A No. 5 Spartans went on a 15-2 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Titans. Lillie Shaw was the leading scorer for Lincoln East with 15 points. Kaylee Denker added 12. Lincoln East finishes the regular season at 17-5.

Lincoln North Star 59, Lincoln Southeast 53: The Class A No. 9 Navigators had three different players score at least 13 points. Sarah Gatwech led the way with 17 points and Kendall Anderson had 15. Mya Montoya was the leading scorer for the Knights with 14 points. Lincoln North Star extended its winning streak to five games and is 15-7.

Lincoln Southwest 51, Kearney 44: Aniya Seymore scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for the Silver Hawks. Brinly Christensen added 13. Lincoln Southwest improved to 12-10 for the season.

Waverly 66, Beatrice 57: Waverly got a big comeback win on the road. The Vikings trailed by six at halftime, but scored 43 in the second half. Parker Christiansen had a team-high 18 points. Waverly improved to 15-7.