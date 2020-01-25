Prep glance: Bolts escape Norfolk on Gentrup's buzzer-beater; Southwest boys pull away at Kearney

Tayden Gentrup hit a layup at the buzzer to lift Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X to a 53-51 boys basketball victory Saturday in Norfolk.
Norfolk tied the game at 51-51 with 4.6 seconds remaining before Gentrup's winning basket.
Junior Sam Hoiberg scored 16 points to lead the Bolts, who bounced back from Friday's loss to Kearney.
Senior Cameron Eisenhauer led Norfolk with 18 points.
Lincoln Southwest 73, Kearney 49: Jared Bohrer scored 17 points and Jayson Wakefield and Brayton Christensen both added 11 to lead the Silver Hawks at Kearney. Southwest shot 66% from the field. Kearney pulled to within five early in the third quarter before the Hawks took control.
Grand Island 64, Lincoln North Star 62: Sophomore Isaac Traudt (21 points) and senior Them Koang (27) combined for 48 points to lead the Islanders. Donovan Williams scored 19 points to lead the Navigators, who battled back from a 12-point, third-quarter deficit to force overtime. The Islanders hit free throws in the extra session to prevail.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Christian 77, Fillmore Central 20: Ashton Carlson scored 21 points and the Crusaders exploded for 48 first-half points at Fillmore Central. Carlson scored 14 points in the first quarter. Gunner Dworak added 15 points for the Crusaders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Southwest 46, Kearney 31: Lincoln Southwest's second-half defensive performance was the difference Saturday in Kearney. After leading 22-21 at halftime, Southwest turned on its defense, holding Kearney to only nine points the rest of the way. Kate Dilsaver scored a team-high 15 points for the Silver Hawks while Tatum Rusher scored a game-high 18 for the Bearcats.
Lincoln Pius X 58, Norfolk 33: Pius X outscored Norfolk 16-2 in the opening quarter and never looked back to earn a lopsided HAC victory. Alexis Markowski netted a game-high 19 points and Lauren Taubenheim added 12 for the Thunderbolts, who improve to 13-0.
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 43: Lincoln North Star used a commanding second half to run away from Grand Island, as the Navigators outscored their opponent 36-23 after the intermission. Abby Krieser scored a game-high 21 points and Sammy Leu added 14 for North Star, who improved to 4-10.
Lincoln Christian 55, Fillmore Central 48: Olivia Hollenbeck scored 18 points and the C-1 No. 1 Crusaders got a boost from Jenna Wiltfong off the bench at Fillmore Central. Wiltfong, a sophomore, made two threes and finished with eight points.
Cornerstone Christian 40, Parkview Christian 25: Cornerstone Christian advanced to the next round of the Frontier Conference Tournament with the victory. Junior Savannah McCready led Parkview with eight points.