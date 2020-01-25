Prep glance: Bolts escape Norfolk on Gentrup's buzzer-beater; Southwest boys pull away at Kearney

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southwest 46, Kearney 31: Lincoln Southwest's second-half defensive performance was the difference Saturday in Kearney. After leading 22-21 at halftime, Southwest turned on its defense, holding Kearney to only nine points the rest of the way. Kate Dilsaver scored a team-high 15 points for the Silver Hawks while Tatum Rusher scored a game-high 18 for the Bearcats.

Lincoln Pius X 58, Norfolk 33: Pius X outscored Norfolk 16-2 in the opening quarter and never looked back to earn a lopsided HAC victory. Alexis Markowski netted a game-high 19 points and Lauren Taubenheim added 12 for the Thunderbolts, who improve to 13-0.

Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 43: Lincoln North Star used a commanding second half to run away from Grand Island, as the Navigators outscored their opponent 36-23 after the intermission. Abby Krieser scored a game-high 21 points and Sammy Leu added 14 for North Star, who improved to 4-10.

Lincoln Christian 55, Fillmore Central 48: Olivia Hollenbeck scored 18 points and the C-1 No. 1 Crusaders got a boost from Jenna Wiltfong off the bench at Fillmore Central. Wiltfong, a sophomore, made two threes and finished with eight points.

Cornerstone Christian 40, Parkview Christian 25: Cornerstone Christian advanced to the next round of the Frontier Conference Tournament with the victory. Junior Savannah McCready led Parkview with eight points.