Prep glance: Bolts boys, girls sweep Northeast swimming meet

The Lincoln Pius X boys and girls swimming teams earned dual victories Tuesday at the Lincoln Northeast Triangular.

The Pius X girls defeated Northeast 113-71 and Grand Island 101-82. The Bolts' boys team won 111-74 against the Rockets and 113-66 against the Islanders.

Emma Heasty helped the Pius X girls to two victories, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 1.20 seconds, while also taking the 100 butterfly in 1:05.51. The Thunderbolt girls also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, with Heasty swimming on both.

Sam Becker helped the Pius X boys, winning the 200 freestyle in 1:49.29. He was also the third leg for the Bolts' victorious 200-relay team. Jared Coffey added another Pius X title in the 100 butterfly in :59.22.

Trevor Vocasek took the 100 freestyle for the Lincoln Northeast boys, while Elise Maxwell helped the Rockets with a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.16).

The Northeast girls added a victory against Grand Island 103-76, while the boys fell 100-78 to the Islanders.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Norris 65, Lincoln Lutheran 62: Norris pulled off a come-from-behind win. Down 60-58, the Titans outscored the Warriors 7-2 in the last 1:02. Norris led the majority of the game, including being up nine points entering the final quarter. The Warriors were able to lead a few times in the final period but failed to generate a lead large enough to put away the Titans.

Lincoln Northeast 67, Papillion-La Vista South 47: Three different players for the Class A No. 9 Rockets scored in double figures. Christian Winn had a team-high 17 points for Lincoln Northeast.

Parkview Christian 73, Southern 55: Viktar Kachalouski had 18 points for the Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots in the opening round of the MUDECAS Tournament. Parkview was able to open up its lead by outscoring Southern 43-26 in the second and third quarters.

Boys Town 54, Lincoln Christian 26: The Cowboys were led by Malachi Washington with 20 points, and Nyree Poteet added 14. Luke Hovendick led the Crusaders with 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-La Vista South 28: Serena Heeren had 15 points for the Class A No. 8 Rockets against the No. 10 Titans. Northeast got off to a fast start with a 30-11 first-half run and didn't let up.