In the final regular-season game between two Lincoln teams, Lincoln High came through against over the Thunderbolts 57-56 on Saturday at Lincoln Pius X.

The Links led for most of the game behind a game-high 22 points from Justin Bollis, but the Thunderbolts outscored Lincoln High 15-10 in the third quarter to stay in it.

Jackson Kessler led Lincoln Pius X with 12 points. Collin Nick added 10 points for Lincoln High.

The Links finish the regular season with a three-game winning streak and improve to 16-7. The Thunderbolts drop 14-10.

Lincoln Northeast 69, Fremont 58: Christian Winn was the leading scorer for the Rockets with 33 points. Fremont's Jadyn Cascio Jensen and Coriahnn Gallatin combined for 43 points. Quin Weatherholt added 13 for Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets improve to 14-9 for the season.

Gretna 77, Lincoln Southwest 64: Chuck Love recorded a team-high 22 points for the Class A No. 10 Silver Hawks. Alex Wilcoxson led the No. 3 Dragons with 28 points, and Landon Pokorski chipped in 23.