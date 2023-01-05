Prep glance: Big defensive effort lifts North Star boys past No. 4 Lincoln High

Lincoln North Star held Class A No. 4-ranked Lincoln High to one point in the first quarter and held off a Links rally in the second half to pick up a 51-48 win Thursday night.

In another display of just how strong prep basketball is in the Capital City this season the Gators (6-3) led 21-9 at halftime just five days after Lincoln High finished off its run to the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament title.

Antallah Sandlin’el led North Star with 17 points. Lazerek Houston added 16 points.

Lincoln High (8-2) got 14 points from Elvis Nguyen, who did all his damage in the second half. He was the only Link to reach double figures. Vince Garrett and Bryson Faines each had seven for the Links.

Trailing 49-48 in the closing seconds, Lincoln High had possession but committed a turnover that North Star converted into a putback by Houston on the other end for the final margin. Houston also had the go-ahead bucket on the possession earlier after the Links took their first lead of the game.

North Star head coach Lee Steinbrook said he was proud of how his team played and that taking down the HAC champions gave the team a big "momentum boost".

Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian 83, Omaha Nation 57: The Patriots played a strong all-around game, which saw them go nine-deep on their bench. Patriots coach Nate Godwin said he was especially pleased with how his team's bench played and how fast Parkview Christian played. Senior guard Maurice Reide led all scorers with 21 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class A No. 2 Lincoln High 51, Lincoln North Star 26: Lincoln High limited North Star to four points in the second, half, including a fourth-quarter shutout, to rally from a six-point halftime deficit and down the Gators 51-26. Briauna Robinson led the Links (9-1) with 18 points, scoring 13 in the second half. Ani Leu paced North Star (3-5) with 10 points, all coming in the first half.

Class D-2 No. 8 Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Nation 45: Aisha Dos Santos had 10 points and six rebounds and also made three of four free throws in the closing minute of the fourth quarter to lead Parkview Christian past Omaha Nation. Isabella Minatti and Maria Pastrelo each had 17 points for the Patriots.

WRESTLING

Lincoln East 50, Kearney 18: The Spartans put on a show Thursday at Kearney High School's concert hall, taking nine of the first 10 matches including five straight weight classes from 170 to 285 pounds.

Landon Spivey (170) took a 14-4 major decision over Kearney's Andres Smith. Caleb Schwerdfeger (182) added a pin in 4 minutes, 25 seconds and Grant Schwerdtfeger added a 4-3 decision at 195 pounds.

East capped off the run over consecutive wins with back-to-back pins from Axel Lyman (220) and Jase Frost (285). East jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead behind pins from Gabe Turman (132) and Cole Toline (138).