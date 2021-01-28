Prep glance: Bergan's answering run dooms Lincoln Christian boys

Archbishop Bergan answered Lincoln Christian's strong third quarter with a stronger fourth quarter in a 53-49 boys basketball victory during the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Thursday night at Lincoln Christian.
Class C-1 No. 10 Christian went on a 17-5 run after halftime, but the Knights finished with a 24-13 run.
Gavin Logemann scored 14 points to lead Bergan. Easton Marshbanks had 16 for Christian.
Omaha Concordia 49, Lincoln Lutheran 46: A pair of Omaha Concordia free throws with seven seconds and great defense sealed a comeback win for the C-1 No. 9 Mustangs in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Lincoln Lutheran led 23-13 after the first quarter and 38-30 at the half. Josh Puelz and Gabriel Schmidt each scored 15 for the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 20: Matalynn Campbell had 14 points and Olivia Kugler added 10 as the Class A No. 9 Spartans stifled the Knights defensively at Lincoln East. Samantha Searcey led Southeast with 10 points.
Cedar Bluffs 34, College View 33: The Eagles' comeback bid fell short after a shaky third quarter in which Cedar Bluffs turned in a 14-5 run in the second-round Frontier Conference Tournament game. Ava Foster led College View with 13 points.
Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20: The C-1 No. 6 Warriors were shut out in the third quarter, which proved to be a turning point in the Centennial Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Camille Pelan had five three-pointers for Scotus. Abby Wachal led the Warriors with seven points.
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Lincoln Christian 17: Bailey Kissinger scored 19 points for the Hawkettes as they advanced in the Centennial Conference Tournament. The Crusaders were led by Ashlynn Ailes, McKylee Ailes, Emerson Christ and Mattie Haarms with three points each.
Whiting, Iowa 42, Parkview Christian 39: Jada Smith scored 19 points for the Patriots, but they were unable to mount a late comeback. Aleziah Anderson added seven points for Parkview Christian.
SWIMMING
Lincoln High triangular: The Fremont boys and girls each swept Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln High, and Southeast earned boys and girls wins against the Links.
On the girls side, Southeast freshman Natalya Woods won the 500-yard freestyle (5:13.15) and the 200 freestyle (2:00.53). Sawyer Eastman also picked up two individual wins for the Knights, winning the 100 butterfly (1:07.62) and 100 backstroke (1:09.17).
Junior John Sump led the Lincoln High boys with wins in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.