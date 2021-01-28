Prep glance: Bergan's answering run dooms Lincoln Christian boys

Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20: The C-1 No. 6 Warriors were shut out in the third quarter, which proved to be a turning point in the Centennial Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Camille Pelan had five three-pointers for Scotus. Abby Wachal led the Warriors with seven points.

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Lincoln Christian 17: Bailey Kissinger scored 19 points for the Hawkettes as they advanced in the Centennial Conference Tournament. The Crusaders were led by Ashlynn Ailes, McKylee Ailes, Emerson Christ and Mattie Haarms with three points each.

Whiting, Iowa 42, Parkview Christian 39: Jada Smith scored 19 points for the Patriots, but they were unable to mount a late comeback. Aleziah Anderson added seven points for Parkview Christian.

SWIMMING

Lincoln High triangular: The Fremont boys and girls each swept Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln High, and Southeast earned boys and girls wins against the Links.

On the girls side, Southeast freshman Natalya Woods won the 500-yard freestyle (5:13.15) and the 200 freestyle (2:00.53). Sawyer Eastman also picked up two individual wins for the Knights, winning the 100 butterfly (1:07.62) and 100 backstroke (1:09.17).