Prep glance: Babbitt torches Lincoln High for 42 points as Millard South wins top-10 clash

Sophomore Mya Babbitt scored 42 points to lead Class A No. 3 Millard South to a 96-64 win against No. 7 Lincoln High on Saturday at Millard South High School.
Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen, also sophomores, added 15 points apiece as the Patriots raced to a 44-31 halftime lead.
Babbitt had 23 points by halftime.
The Links had their own trio as Kiana Wiley had a team-high 20 points, senior Kaysia Woods had 19 and Jailynn Brill chipped in 13.
Omaha Central 50, Lincoln East 40: Aniah Wayne scored 15 points to lead No. 4 Omaha Central to the win at home. Nya Pal added 10 points for the Eagles, who used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Lincoln North Star 62, Elkhorn South 50: Four players scored in double-figures for the No. 8 Navigators, as they used a big second quarter to hold on and win. Sammy Leu scored 11 points for North Star and Dyvine Harris, Abby Krieser and Kinsley Ragland each had 10. Lauren Kohl scored 24 points for the Storm.
Lincoln Southwest 61, Gretna 23: The Silver Hawks complemented their stifling defense with balanced scoring. Twelve players had points for the Silver Hawks, with junior forward Freddie Wallace leading with 12.
Millard North 57, Lincoln Northeast 26: The Mustangs took advantage of 19 Rocket turnovers. Millard North's Kaylee Kessler had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Serena Heeren led the Rockets with eight points.
Columbus Scotus 43, Lincoln Christian 31: The Shamrocks dominated the second and third quarters by a combined 31-14 margin en route to a road win.
"We just missed a lot of shots and Scotus outrebounded us and attacked the basket well," Lincoln Christian coach Britt Ehlers said.
Emerson Christ led the Crusaders in scoring with 10 points and Ashlynn Ailes had nine points.
Lewiston 49, Parkview Christian 33: The Tigers got out to a roaring start, sprinting to a 10-1 first-quarter lead in the win over the Patriots in the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice. Katelyn Sanders led the Tigers' scoring attack with 21 points. Freshmen Aleziah Anderson and Jada Smith led the Patriots in scoring with 10 points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gretna 46, Lincoln Southwest 40: The Dragons improved their win streak to four. Gretna dominated in the first half, leading 25-9 at the break. Quinn Frost led the Dragons with 16 points while Lincoln Southwest's Jared Bohrer and Grant Mielak each scored nine points.
Lincoln North Star 55, Elkhorn South 49: Kwat Abdelkarim scored 27 points, including 11 in the first quarter, to lead the Gators. Josh Brown added 10 points for North Star. Reid Nelson led the Storm in scoring with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Lincoln Christian 59, Columbus Scotus 49: The Crusaders feasted from the free-throw line, shooting 15-of-21. Senior forward Drew Beukelman led the Crusaders in scoring with 23 points. Christian's Gavin McGerr hit a trio of three-pointers in a 16-point performance.
Millard South 65, Lincoln High 44: The Links fell to 0-8 with the loss against the Patriots, allowing three double-digit scorers in the process. Michael Harding led the Patriots in scoring with 17 points, while the Links' Livon Ramsey scored 19.
Omaha Central 63, Lincoln East 50: The Eagles had four double-digit scorers to sink the Spartans and win their fourth straight. Jayden Dawson led all scorers with 16 while teammate Faisaun Germany delivered 15. Brayden McPhail was the only double-digit scorer for East with 14.