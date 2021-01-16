Prep glance: Babbitt torches Lincoln High for 42 points as Millard South wins top-10 clash

Sophomore Mya Babbitt scored 42 points to lead Class A No. 3 Millard South to a 96-64 win against No. 7 Lincoln High on Saturday at Millard South High School.

Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen, also sophomores, added 15 points apiece as the Patriots raced to a 44-31 halftime lead.

Babbitt had 23 points by halftime.

The Links had their own trio as Kiana Wiley had a team-high 20 points, senior Kaysia Woods had 19 and Jailynn Brill chipped in 13.

Omaha Central 50, Lincoln East 40: Aniah Wayne scored 15 points to lead No. 4 Omaha Central to the win at home. Nya Pal added 10 points for the Eagles, who used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Lincoln North Star 62, Elkhorn South 50: Four players scored in double-figures for the No. 8 Navigators, as they used a big second quarter to hold on and win. Sammy Leu scored 11 points for North Star and Dyvine Harris, Abby Krieser and Kinsley Ragland each had 10. Lauren Kohl scored 24 points for the Storm.

Lincoln Southwest 61, Gretna 23: The Silver Hawks complemented their stifling defense with balanced scoring. Twelve players had points for the Silver Hawks, with junior forward Freddie Wallace leading with 12.