Prep glance: Auburn's defense comes up big in clash of boys basketball No. 1's

For as much as its offense can light up the scoreboard, it was the defense of the Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn boys basketball team that came up big in Tuesday's 45-31 win over D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart.
Leading 24-21 at halftime, the Bulldogs increased their defensive pressure, shutting down an Irish offense that was averaging 61 points going into the battle of the unbeatens. Sacred Heart (14-1) was only able to manage three field goals and four free throws for a total of 10 points in the entire second half.
Auburn (14-0) was led by Cam Binder, who scored a game-high 16 points. Josh Lambert had 14 and Daniel Frary added 12.
Tyler Witt led the Irish with 10 points.
Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 51: Donovan Williams and Kwat Abdelkarim combined for 38 of North Star's 60 points at Norfolk, including a game-high 26 from Williams. Kallan Herman was the leader for the Panthers as he scored a game-high 13 points.
Parkview Christian 55, Mead 52, OT: The Patriots led just 5-3 after the first quarter, and then both offenses came to life. Anthony Goehring led the Patriots with 20 points. JT Haag led Mead with a game-high 22 points, and Tyler Pickworth scored 16 and Hunter Pickworth added 12.
College View 63, Heartland Christian, Iowa 51: Garrett Fortney led the College View offense, pouring in 33 points. Fortney shot 9-of-20 from the floor, including three three-pointers, and went 12-of-18 from the free-throw line.
Lincoln Lutheran 62, Lourdes CC 57: Lincoln Lutheran relied on 21 points from Joshua Puelz and 18 from Tice Jenkins.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norfolk 41, Lincoln North Star 39: North Star narrowed the gap with a 16-point fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to grab the win. Hailey Kleinschmit led Norfolk with eight points. North Star's leading scorer was Kylie Shottenkirk with 15.
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Lourdes CC 37: Lincoln Lutheran's second-half scoring flurry paved the way for its nine-point victory over visiting Lourdes CC. One of Lutheran's top players, Elayne Poppe, sat out much of the first half with two fouls, which allowed Lourdes to secure a slim lead. That all changed when Poppe came back in and netted 22 of her 24 total points in the second half.
Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, College View 36: Nyanbay Puok netted 16 points for the Eagles, but Heartland Christian jumped to a 32-17 lead at the half. Heartland Christian had 16 points in three of the four quarters and was led by 21 points from Bella Dingus.
Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13: Mead, led by Emily Hebenstreit's 18 points, eclipsed double-digits in three of four quarters. Thi Troung scored nine points for the Patriots.
Norris 51, York 41: York stayed within striking distance of Norris but couldn't overcome the Titans' 20-point first quarter. Norris led 20-11 after the first eight minutes and only outscored the Dukes 31-30 the rest of the way. Maddie Portwine led the Dukes with 17 points. Brianna Stai led the Titans with 13.
SWIMMING
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln High: Lincoln East picked up dual wins over the Links at Lincoln High. The Spartan girls swam to a 135-60 victory, led by Jillian Altmaier and Alaina Agnew. Altmaier won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.48 seconds, while Agnew finished second in :26.88. Agnew also led off the East 200 freestyle relay with a 26.92 second split. Altmaier was the third leg of the winning time of 1:48.65.
On the boys side, Charles Roberts led the Spartans in the 100 freestyle (:50.79) and anchored East in the 200 freestyle relay's winning time of 1:36.38. Charles Sieglaff won two events for Lincoln High in the 200 freestyle (1:56.01) and 100 backstroke (:57.70).
Northeast boys 91, Southeast 78: Cade Feit won two events in helping lead the Rockets to the victory. The senior won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.11 seconds, and the 100 backstroke in :57.01. Feit also anchored the 400 freestyle relay winning team.
Southeast girls 101, Northeast 84: The Knights won six events en route to the victory, including the 50 freestyle (Abby Ertz) and the 100 butterfly (Kennedy Carlson). Freshman Elsie Maxwell led Northeast with victories in the 200 freestyle (2:03.65) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.34).