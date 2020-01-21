Prep glance: Auburn's defense comes up big in clash of boys basketball No. 1's

Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, College View 36: Nyanbay Puok netted 16 points for the Eagles, but Heartland Christian jumped to a 32-17 lead at the half. Heartland Christian had 16 points in three of the four quarters and was led by 21 points from Bella Dingus.

Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13: Mead, led by Emily Hebenstreit's 18 points, eclipsed double-digits in three of four quarters. Thi Troung scored nine points for the Patriots.

Norris 51, York 41: York stayed within striking distance of Norris but couldn't overcome the Titans' 20-point first quarter. Norris led 20-11 after the first eight minutes and only outscored the Dukes 31-30 the rest of the way. Maddie Portwine led the Dukes with 17 points. Brianna Stai led the Titans with 13.

SWIMMING

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln High: Lincoln East picked up dual wins over the Links at Lincoln High. The Spartan girls swam to a 135-60 victory, led by Jillian Altmaier and Alaina Agnew. Altmaier won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.48 seconds, while Agnew finished second in :26.88. Agnew also led off the East 200 freestyle relay with a 26.92 second split. Altmaier was the third leg of the winning time of 1:48.65.