Prep glance: Ajantae Hogan becomes Lincoln Southeast's all-time leading scorer

With six points in the first half, Ajantae Hogan became the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer in a 62-49 loss to Elkhorn South on Saturday.

The Storm's defense held Lincoln Southeast to just 18 points in the first half to cruise to the win.

Lincoln East 79, Norfolk 35: The Spartans' offense fired on all cylinders as 12 of its 14 players scored in the 44-point victory. East shot 90.5% from the free-throw line. Carter Glenn led the Spartans with 22 points.

Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 54: Pierce Bazil scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half as the Rockets jumped out to a 21-point advantage. Zach Moerer added 13 points for Northeast.

Gretna 60, Lincoln High 40: Landon Pokorski led the Dragons' big first half, finishing with 21 points. Gatran Gatnoor scored a team-high 10 points for Lincoln High and teammate Livon Ramsey had eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 52, Gretna 50, OT: Down 25-18 at halftime, the Links stormed back to score 30 points in the second half and force overtime at 48-48.