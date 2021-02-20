Prep glance: Ajantae Hogan becomes Lincoln Southeast's all-time leading scorer

With six points in the first half, Ajantae Hogan became the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer in a 62-49 loss to Elkhorn South on Saturday.
The Storm's defense held Lincoln Southeast to just 18 points in the first half to cruise to the win.
Lincoln East 79, Norfolk 35: The Spartans' offense fired on all cylinders as 12 of its 14 players scored in the 44-point victory. East shot 90.5% from the free-throw line. Carter Glenn led the Spartans with 22 points.
Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 54: Pierce Bazil scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half as the Rockets jumped out to a 21-point advantage. Zach Moerer added 13 points for Northeast.
Gretna 60, Lincoln High 40: Landon Pokorski led the Dragons' big first half, finishing with 21 points. Gatran Gatnoor scored a team-high 10 points for Lincoln High and teammate Livon Ramsey had eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 52, Gretna 50, OT: Down 25-18 at halftime, the Links stormed back to score 30 points in the second half and force overtime at 48-48.
J'unti Franklin and Briauna Robinson each scored two points in the extra period to lift the No. 9 Links. Gretna's Grace Huntwork had a chance to win the game with a last-second three-pointer.
Franklin scored a team-high 18 points and Avery Kallman led the Dragons with 16 points.
Fremont 69, Lincoln Northeast 38: Class A No. 3 Fremont pulled away with a 44-16 run in the second half at Lincoln Northeast. Taylor McCabe netted 21 points and Charlie Earth added 16 for the Tigers. Nyathak Gatluak led the Rockets with 14 points and Doneelah Washington pitched in 13.
Elkhorn South 57, Lincoln Southeast 40: Katie Raymond scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter to lead visiting Elkhorn South on a 17-9 run. Brittany Wulf paced the Knights with 12 points — 10 coming in the second half.
Papillion-La Vista South 63, Lincoln North Star 31: Lydia Hodges scored 18 points for the Titans as their defense stood strong. Sammy Leu had a team-high 13 points for the Navigators.