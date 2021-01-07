Prep glance: Aidan McDowell's late three-pointer helps Crete take down No. 6 Lincoln Christian

Aidan McDowell hit a go-ahead three-pointer with under a minute left and Isaac Kracl blocked the game-tying three-pointer as Crete upset Class C1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian 51-48 on Thursday night.
The freshman McDowell scored 13 points, including three three-pointers, to lead the Cardinals. Jabin Gardiner added 10 for Crete.
Drew Beukelman led the Crusaders with 12 points, all in the first half. Gunner Dworak and Gavin McGerr each scored nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Butler 56, College View 44: A strong first quarter for the Tigers helps carry the way for them, as they cruised to a win at home.
Collin Bouc cored 19 points to lead East Butler, shooting 9-of-14 from the field. Josh Malina was also in double figures with 11.
Garrett Fortney led College View with 22 points and four three-pointers. Carter Trumble also scored 13 for the Eagles.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35: The Class B No. 4 Cardinals outscored the Crusaders 19-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away in Crete.
Crete's Lexi Mach scored 15 points to lead the Cardinals, with Leah Jurgens adding 12.
The Lincoln Christian duo of Ashlynn Ailes and Annie Hueser each scored nine points. Makylee Ailes added seven.
East Butler 68, College View 17: The Eagles were down 44-11 at halftime to the Tigers and never threatened. Freshman Ava Foster was the Eagles' leading scorer with eight points.
Omaha Westside 60, Lincoln Northeast 38: The Warriors led by three at halftime and followed to that with a strong second half at Northeast.
Westside's Olivia Kraft scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the second half. Lucy Schonley scored 12 and Kaitlyn Hanna had 11.
Doneclah Washington scored 21 points to lead Lincoln Northeast.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 130, Lincoln East 55: Lincoln Southwest's Tyler Reida and Tommy Palmer won four events, leading the Silverhawks to a dual win.
Reida took individual wins in the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley while helping his relay teams to first-place finishes in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle. Palmer won the 500 freestyle and 50 freestyle, with medley wins in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 124, Lincoln East 62: Bella Livingston won in four events, two individual and two medley, at East.
Livingston won the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle individual events, while also taking first with her medley squads in the 400 freestyle and 200 medley.
Alaina Agnew (50 freestyle) and Ashlea Johnson (100 breaststroke) each had individual wins for Lincoln East.