Prep glance: Aidan McDowell's late three-pointer helps Crete take down No. 6 Lincoln Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35: The Class B No. 4 Cardinals outscored the Crusaders 19-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away in Crete.

Crete's Lexi Mach scored 15 points to lead the Cardinals, with Leah Jurgens adding 12.

The Lincoln Christian duo of Ashlynn Ailes and Annie Hueser each scored nine points. Makylee Ailes added seven.

East Butler 68, College View 17: The Eagles were down 44-11 at halftime to the Tigers and never threatened. Freshman Ava Foster was the Eagles' leading scorer with eight points.

Omaha Westside 60, Lincoln Northeast 38: The Warriors led by three at halftime and followed to that with a strong second half at Northeast.

Westside's Olivia Kraft scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the second half. Lucy Schonley scored 12 and Kaitlyn Hanna had 11.

Doneclah Washington scored 21 points to lead Lincoln Northeast.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln Southwest 130, Lincoln East 55: Lincoln Southwest's Tyler Reida and Tommy Palmer won four events, leading the Silverhawks to a dual win.