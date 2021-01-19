Prep glance: Abdelkarim pours in 35 points to lead North Star boys to win No. 200 in program history

Lincoln North Star picked up its 200th boys basketball victory in school history 77-73 Tuesday at Norfolk. Kwat Abdelkarim scored a season-high 35 points for the Navigators.

"Both teams played really well offensively and shot the ball confidently," North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. "Kwat has been our leader offensively all season. He's also pushing us to be better defensively."

North Star built up a six-point lead with 2 minutes remaining and held on. Abdelkarim finished with four threes, and Josh Brown added 20.

Kallan Herman had a team-high 26 points for Norfolk.

Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57: Carter Glenn sunk five three-pointers en route to a 28-point night for the Spartans, who couldn't overcome an early 13-point hole. Easton Bruce led the Bearcats with 15 points.

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55: The trio of Pierce Bazil (28 points), Connor Renard (16) and Zachary Moerer (15) powered an attack the Rockets used to pull away with a 32-point fourth quarter in Omaha.