Prep glance: Abdelkarim pours in 35 points to lead North Star boys to win No. 200 in program history

Lincoln North Star picked up its 200th boys basketball victory in school history 77-73 Tuesday at Norfolk. Kwat Abdelkarim scored a season-high 35 points for the Navigators.
"Both teams played really well offensively and shot the ball confidently," North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. "Kwat has been our leader offensively all season. He's also pushing us to be better defensively."
North Star built up a six-point lead with 2 minutes remaining and held on. Abdelkarim finished with four threes, and Josh Brown added 20.
Kallan Herman had a team-high 26 points for Norfolk.
Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57: Carter Glenn sunk five three-pointers en route to a 28-point night for the Spartans, who couldn't overcome an early 13-point hole. Easton Bruce led the Bearcats with 15 points.
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55: The trio of Pierce Bazil (28 points), Connor Renard (16) and Zachary Moerer (15) powered an attack the Rockets used to pull away with a 32-point fourth quarter in Omaha.
Mead 54, Parkview Christian 40: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots were unable to continue their momentum from an exciting run through the MUDECAS over the weekend. Mark Lual had a game-high 18 points in the road loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35: Tatum Rusher scored 17 points and Class A No. 9 Kearney used a 24-4 fourth-quarter blitz to upend No. 6 Lincoln East. Senior Haley Peterson, a NU soccer recruit, led the Spartans with 16 points.
Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53: Senior Abby Krieser had 22 points and senior Kylie Shottenkirk pitched in 18 to pace the No. 7 Navigators, who improved to 7-2 this season.
Omaha Northwest 51, Lincoln Northeast 45: Three players finished in double figures for Lincoln Northeast. Doneelah Washington led Northeast with 11 points, scoring six in the second quarter. A'iyana Jones finished with 10 points for the Rockets, and Kynlee Uher had 10 points off bench, including two three-pointers.
Mead 38, Parkview Christian 35: The Patriots couldn't overcome a slow start, despite a second-half rally, after Mead built a 24-12 halftime lead. Jada Smith had 19 points for Parkview Christian.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln East 138, Lincoln High 37: Matthew Schlegelmilch had wins in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard fly to help lead the Spartans.
Lincoln Southeast 111, Lincoln Northeast 58: The Knights won at Lincoln Southeast behind two victories apiece from Adam Rustermeier (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly), Trent Ahlberg (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Braden Westphal (50 and 100 freestyle). All three were part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team.