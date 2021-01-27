 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast
View Comments

Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast

{{featured_button_text}}

Pierce Bazil had an answer for Lincoln Southeast's rally Saturday. The Lincoln Northeast senior scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter of his team's 59-53 win against the Knights.

Bazil made a layup late in the game to help hold off Southeast.

Here is more on Bazil:

Year: Senior.

Other sports: Track and field.

Three go-to apps: Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Playing in district finals games the past two seasons."

Favorite pro athlete: Luka Doncic.

Favorite practice or shooting drill: WAR rebounding.

Pregame ritual: Pray before every game.

Favorite postgame meal or snack: Chick-fil-A.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News