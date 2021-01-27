Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Northeast's Pierce Bazil (top) is guarded by a trio of Lincoln Pius X defenders in the second half of a game on Jan. 9 at Pius X High School.
Lincoln Journal Star
Bazil made a layup late in the game to help hold off Southeast.
Other sports: Track and field.
Three go-to apps: Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Playing in district finals games the past two seasons."
Favorite pro athlete: Luka Doncic.
Favorite practice or shooting drill: WAR rebounding.
Pregame ritual: Pray before every game.
Favorite postgame meal or snack: Chick-fil-A.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!