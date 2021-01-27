Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast

Pierce Bazil had an answer for Lincoln Southeast's rally Saturday. The Lincoln Northeast senior scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter of his team's 59-53 win against the Knights.

Bazil made a layup late in the game to help hold off Southeast.

Here is more on Bazil:

Year: Senior.

Other sports: Track and field.

Three go-to apps: Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Playing in district finals games the past two seasons."

Favorite pro athlete: Luka Doncic.

Favorite practice or shooting drill: WAR rebounding.

Pregame ritual: Pray before every game.

Favorite postgame meal or snack: Chick-fil-A.

