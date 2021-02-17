Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: John Mitchell III, Creighton

John Mitchell III was already considered one of the top scorers in the state. The Creighton guard took it to another level Friday when he scored 61 points against Plainview. Creighton won 79-52.

It marked the first 60-point game in the state since Jesse Carr scored 68 for Ainsworth in 2005.

Here is more on Mitchell:

Year: Sophomore.

Favorite high school sports moment so far: Crossing over Maier playing 21.

Favorite practice or shooting drill: King of the court.

Three go-to apps: YouTube, Snapchat, Netflix.

Favorite pro athlete: Allen Iverson.

Go-to snack or meal after games: Scooby Doo fruit snacks.

