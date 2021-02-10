Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Colton Jantzen, Tri County

Colton Jantzen warmed up pretty quickly Tuesday night in a basketball contest against HTRS. The Tri County junior scored a season-best 34 points in helping lead the Trojans to a 70-62 victory.
Here is more on Jantzen:
Year: Junior.
Other sports: Track and field.
Best high school sports moment so far: Conference championship and MUDECAS championship games.
Favorite practice drill: War rebounding.
Three go-to apps: TikTok, YouTube and Snap Chat.
Favorite pro athlete: Karl Anthony Towns.
Best postgame meal or snack: Mac and cheese.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.