Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Colton Jantzen, Tri County
Colton Jantzen warmed up pretty quickly Tuesday night in a basketball contest against HTRS. The Tri County junior scored a season-best 34 points in helping lead the Trojans to a 70-62 victory.

Here is more on Jantzen:

Year: Junior.

Other sports: Track and field.

Best high school sports moment so far: Conference championship and MUDECAS championship games.

Favorite practice drill: War rebounding. 

Three go-to apps: TikTok, YouTube and Snap Chat.

Favorite pro athlete: Karl Anthony Towns.

Best postgame meal or snack: Mac and cheese.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

