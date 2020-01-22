Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock

Ty Hahn will soon put on a Nebraska football helmet. However, the Johnson-Brock senior is not done on the basketball floor.
Hahn scored 33 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Eagles' 67-51 win against Lewiston on Tuesday. Hahn is averaging nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game.
Here is more on Hahn:
Year: Senior.
College plans: Nebraska football walk-on.
You have free articles remaining.
Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning two state championships in football and basketball in one school year."
Three go-to-apps: Twitter, Disney+, YouTube.
Favorite pro athlete: Hunter Renfrow.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: "I must eat pasta the night before the game."
Favorite postgame snack or meal: Chocolate milk.
Best way to pass the time on road trips: "Chat with my teammates or study plays."