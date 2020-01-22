Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
View Comments

Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Johnson-Brock vs. Osmond, 3.09

Johnson-Brock's Ty Hahn (right) is guarded by Osmond's Aaron Chishiba in the Class D-2 championship at the boys state basketball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Ty Hahn will soon put on a Nebraska football helmet. However, the Johnson-Brock senior is not done on the basketball floor. 

Hahn scored 33 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Eagles' 67-51 win against Lewiston on Tuesday. Hahn is averaging nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game.

Here is more on Hahn:

Year: Senior.

College plans: Nebraska football walk-on.

Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning two state championships in football and basketball in one school year."

Three go-to-apps: Twitter, Disney+, YouTube.

Favorite pro athlete: Hunter Renfrow.

Pregame rituals or superstitions: "I must eat pasta the night before the game."

Favorite postgame snack or meal: Chocolate milk.

Best way to pass the time on road trips: "Chat with my teammates or study plays."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News