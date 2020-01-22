Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock

Ty Hahn will soon put on a Nebraska football helmet. However, the Johnson-Brock senior is not done on the basketball floor.

Hahn scored 33 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Eagles' 67-51 win against Lewiston on Tuesday. Hahn is averaging nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game.

Here is more on Hahn:

Year: Senior.

College plans: Nebraska football walk-on.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning two state championships in football and basketball in one school year."

Three go-to-apps: Twitter, Disney+, YouTube.

Favorite pro athlete: Hunter Renfrow.

Pregame rituals or superstitions: "I must eat pasta the night before the game."

Favorite postgame snack or meal: Chocolate milk.

Best way to pass the time on road trips: "Chat with my teammates or study plays."