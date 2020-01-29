Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Them Koang, Grand Island
Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Them Koang, Grand Island

  • Updated
Grand Island vs. Lincoln East, 12.31

Grand Island's Them Koang (34) drives to the basket while surrounded by Lincoln East's Danny Witherby (11) and Peyton Stoppel (10) on Monday during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln High.

 Lincoln Journal Star file photo

Grand Island's Them Koang has the hot hand. The 6-foot-5 senior scored 27 points in GI's overtime win against Lincoln North Star on Saturday and then poured in 41 points against Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday. He also had 19 boards against the Knights.

Here is more on Koang:

Year in school: Senior.

Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Instagram and Tik Tok. 

Favorite pro athlete: "LeBron is the GOAT."

Best high school sports moment so far: "Beating North Star the other night; bunch of emotion and energy in that game."

Pregame rituals or superstitions: "Quick prayer and listen to Young Thug." 

Favorite postgame snack or meal: "Fruit snacks."

Favorite practice drill: "11-man break. I get to show the guard within me."

 

