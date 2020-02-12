Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better two-game performance in Class A in recent memory than Donovan Williams' from last weekend.
The Lincoln North Star senior scored a school-record 44 points against Lincoln Northeast on Friday and followed with a 50-point showing against No. 1 Bellevue West on Saturday.
Here is more on Williams, who continues to receive a lot of Power Five recruiting interest:
Best high school sports moment so far: "Definitely my first game back from injury against Southeast. Because that’s when I realized that it was time for me to show everybody and show myself that I can do it."
Three go-to apps: "Snapchat, Clash of Clans, and Facebook because that’s what everybody from my hometown uses."
Favorite pro athlete: "Lebron James easily."
Pregame rituals or superstitions: "My only pregame ritual is that I usually go to the spot where I tore my ACL and just say thank you to God before I go play."
Favorite postgame snack: "Definitely a bag of chocolate donuts, with some Sunny D. lol."
Favorite practice drill: "3 on 2 chaser. Me and my teammates really use that time to talk trash to each other and have fun at the end of practice."