Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Caleb Horne, Centennial

Senior Caleb Horne had a big weekend for the Centennial boys basketball team. Horne scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting in a win against Superior on Friday, and scored 21 points, including five three-pointers, in a win against Heartland on Saturday.

Here is more on Horne:

Year: Senior.

Other sports: Football, track.

College plans: UNL for Ag.

Best high school sports moment so far: Winning the state championship in football in 2018.

Favorite practice drill: Five man across.

Three go-to apps: Instagram, Snapchat, Madden.

Favorite postgame meal or snack: Subway sandwich with strawberry-lemonade Powerade.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

