Prep Extra spotlight athlete of the week: Caleb Horne, Centennial

Senior Caleb Horne had a big weekend for the Centennial boys basketball team. Horne scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting in a win against Superior on Friday, and scored 21 points, including five three-pointers, in a win against Heartland on Saturday.
Here is more on Horne:
Year: Senior.
Other sports: Football, track.
College plans: UNL for Ag.
Best high school sports moment so far: Winning the state championship in football in 2018.
Favorite practice drill: Five man across.
Three go-to apps: Instagram, Snapchat, Madden.
Favorite postgame meal or snack: Subway sandwich with strawberry-lemonade Powerade.
