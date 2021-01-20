Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete: Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star

Lincoln North Star's Kwat Abdelkarim continues to show why he is among the state's top basketball players.
The senior guard scored a season-high 35 points in the Navigators' 77-73 win against Norfolk on Tuesday. Abdelkarim is averaging 20.8 points per game.
Here is more in Abdelkarim:
Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Winning the district finals (at Kearney) my sophomore year, and celebrating with my team and student section."
Three go-to apps: Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.
Favorite pro athlete: James Harden.
Favorite practice drill: "Blood 32. Favorite shooting drill is seven on the line."
Pregame ritual: "Before every game I go to Subway and have a steak and cheese, added bacon, with lettuce and mayo."
Favorite postgame snack or meal: "Combo from (Raising) Cane's with a sweet tea."