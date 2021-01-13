Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete: Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian outlasted Hastings St. Cecilia 43-40 behind a strong second half from Drew Beukelman on Saturday.
Beukelman scored a game-high 26 points, including 16 in the second half. He leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per contest.
Here is more on the Crusader senior:
Other sports: Golf.
Best high school sports moment so far: "Win against Wayne last year to advance to semifinals of state tournament."
Three go-to apps: Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat.
Favorite practice drill: One-on-one.
Favorite pro athlete: Brandon Ingram.
Favorite postgame meal or snack: Pizza.