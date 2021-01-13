 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete: Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian
View Comments

Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete: Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Christian outlasted Hastings St. Cecilia 43-40 behind a strong second half from Drew Beukelman on Saturday.

Beukelman scored a game-high 26 points, including 16 in the second half. He leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per contest.

Prep Extra Credit, 1/13: A look at some notable performances from around the state

Here is more on the Crusader senior:

Other sports: Golf.

Best high school sports moment so far: "Win against Wayne last year to advance to semifinals of state tournament."

Three go-to apps: Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat.

Favorite practice drill: One-on-one.

Favorite pro athlete: Brandon Ingram.

Favorite postgame meal or snack: Pizza.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News