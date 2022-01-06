Prep Extra Podcast: What to know about the state's high school basketball picture after holiday tourneys

Welcome to Episode 13 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
The Prep Extra crew is back for 2022, and this episode is dedicated to hoops. As the smoke clears from holiday basketball tournaments, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin discuss the biggest developments, including a new No. 1 emerging in Class A and the team that is off to a surprising undefeated start.
Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!