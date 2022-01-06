 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Podcast: What to know about the state's high school basketball picture after holiday tourneys
Prep Extra Podcast: What to know about the state's high school basketball picture after holiday tourneys

The Prep Extra crew is back for 2022, and this episode is dedicated to hoops. As the smoke clears from holiday basketball tournaments, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin discuss the biggest developments, including a new No. 1 emerging in Class A and the team that is off to a surprising undefeated start.

Welcome to Episode 13 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

