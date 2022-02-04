 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Podcast: The postseason favorites, contenders and 'dark horses' as postseason hoops nears

Welcome to February basketball. Hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom break down the high school hoops scene like this: the early favorites, the contenders and, of course, the "dark horses" that could make an unexpected run.

Welcome to Episode 17 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

Then, it's time to look ahead to this week's action, starting with a jam-packed weekend on the hardwood. There are a few Metro vs. City matchups to take note of.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

