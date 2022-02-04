Prep Extra Podcast: The postseason favorites, contenders and 'dark horses' as postseason hoops nears

Welcome to Episode 17 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Welcome to February basketball. Hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom break down the high school hoops scene like this: the early favorites, the contenders and, of course, the "dark horses" that could make an unexpected run.

Then, it's time to look ahead to this week's action, starting with a jam-packed weekend on the hardwood. There are a few Metro vs. City matchups to take note of.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0