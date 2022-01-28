Prep Extra Podcast: The Gretna/NSAA situation; and how the state's hoops scene stands

It's another edition of the Prep Extra Podcast and this time, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom have plenty to discuss. Both Geoff and Luke address what everyone has been talking about: Gretna being forced to vacate their recent state football championship. Both hosts break down what happened and chat about what this means to Nebraska high school sports. Then, it's time to recap some more basketball before previewing a busy weekend that sees some metro powerhouses making the trip down to the Capital City.