Prep Extra Podcast: The Gretna/NSAA situation; and how the state's hoops scene stands

In this Jan. 28 episode of the podcast, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom address the NSAA forcing Gretna to vacate its football title. Plus, a check-in on high school basketball.

Welcome to Episode 16 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

It's another edition of the Prep Extra Podcast and this time, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom have plenty to discuss. Both Geoff and Luke address what everyone has been talking about: Gretna being forced to vacate their recent state football championship. Both hosts break down what happened and chat about what this means to Nebraska high school sports. Then, it's time to recap some more basketball before previewing a busy weekend that sees some metro powerhouses making the trip down to the Capital City.

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

