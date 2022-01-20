Prep Extra Podcast: Picking midseason awards as high school basketball season hits halfway point

Welcome to Episode 15 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Who doesn't love a little midseason award show? That's the focus of this episode of the podcast as hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom distribute some Prep Extra Podcast awards, such as "underrated hero" and of course, the MVP. Then, the guys break down last week and take a look ahead. Don't miss this one.
Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).
