Prep Extra Podcast: Major upset in Class A, new girls contender in Class B and more hoops talk

Welcome to Episode 14 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
The wildly intriguing high school basketball season continues and the Prep Extra podcast crew has plenty to talk about! Hosts Geoff and Luke go over another week of action including a new arrival to the contender scene in girl's Class B as well as a major upset in boy's Class A. Both hosts then preview the upcoming slate of games including some major showdowns between rated opponents in the Capital City to headline the weekend.
Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!