 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Podcast: Major upset in Class A, new girls contender in Class B and more hoops talk
0 Comments
web only

Prep Extra Podcast: Major upset in Class A, new girls contender in Class B and more hoops talk

  • 0

Welcome to Episode 14 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

The wildly intriguing high school basketball season continues and the Prep Extra podcast crew has plenty to talk about! Hosts Geoff and Luke go over another week of action including a new arrival to the contender scene in girl's Class B as well as a major upset in boy's Class A. Both hosts then preview the upcoming slate of games including some major showdowns between rated opponents in the Capital City to headline the weekend.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News