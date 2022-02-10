 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

Prep Extra Podcast: Class A girls hoops scene shuffles, previewing districts, Heartland Hoops Classic

  • 0

Welcome to Episode 18 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

It's been another wild week in high school basketball around Nebraska and Prep Extra's Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom have you covered. After recapping a chaotic week including a seismic shift in Class A girls, both hosts start to preview the district outlook for Class A. As always, the show finishes out with a preview of what's ahead, including the always entertaining Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball ratings, 2/8

Boys basketball ratings, 2/8

Classes A and B remain mostly unchanged, but there are widespread changes in Classes C-1 and C-2 as the regular season winds down.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News