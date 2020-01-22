Prep Extra Credit, 1/23: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

A look at some of the state's notable performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard: The veteran coach posted his 600th career win in the Thunderbirds’ 85-84 overtime win at Omaha Westside on Tuesday. Woodard, 600-248 in his career, has guided teams to five state championships — four at Bellevue West and one at Omaha Roncalli.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 27 points, including the two game-winning free throws with 2.7 seconds left in overtime in victory against Omaha Westside.

Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside: 27 points vs. Bellevue West and 26 in win over Lincoln East.

Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: 26 points, 13 rebounds in win over Norfolk.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 27 points in win over Omaha Bryan.

Josh Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 21 points in victory against Lourdes Central Catholic.

Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: 24 points in win over Fremont.