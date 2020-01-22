Prep Extra Credit, 1/23: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

A look at some of the state's notable performances from the past week.
Boys basketball
Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard: The veteran coach posted his 600th career win in the Thunderbirds’ 85-84 overtime win at Omaha Westside on Tuesday. Woodard, 600-248 in his career, has guided teams to five state championships — four at Bellevue West and one at Omaha Roncalli.
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 27 points, including the two game-winning free throws with 2.7 seconds left in overtime in victory against Omaha Westside.
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside: 27 points vs. Bellevue West and 26 in win over Lincoln East.
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: 26 points, 13 rebounds in win over Norfolk.
Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 27 points in win over Omaha Bryan.
Josh Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 21 points in victory against Lourdes Central Catholic.
Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: 24 points in win over Fremont.
Kolbe Rada, Lincoln Pius X: 24 points vs. Bellevue West.
Carson Tvrdy, Seward: 16 points in 37-36 win over Crete.
Jett Pinneo, Shelby-Rising City: 33 points in win over David City.
Garrett Fortney, College View: 33 points in victory against Heartland Christian, Iowa.
Anthony Goehring, Parkview Christian: 20 points in OT win against Mead.
JT Haag, Mead: 22 points vs. Parkview.
Connor Creech, Hastings: Hit the game-winning shot with three seconds left and scored a team-high 15 points in a 51-50 win over Grand Island.
Tyler Witt, Falls City Sacred Heart: 21 points in victory over Palmyra in the MUDECAS tournament final.
Cole Siems, Tri County: 25 points in win over Parkview Christian in the third place game of the MUDECAS tournament.
Hunter Behrns, David City: 28 points in win over Malcolm.
McClain Beach, Malcolm: 22 points vs. David City.
Jake Bargen, Centennial: 24 points, six rebounds and four assists in victory over Central City.
Girls basketball
Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: Scored a Class A single-game record 51 points against Omaha Burke; also had 17 assists.
Charley Bovaird, Lincoln East: Hit 4 three-pointers in the fourth quarter against Omaha Westside, helping Lincoln East rally from down 20 to win.
Gabrielle Moser, Central City: 24 points against Centennial.
Boston Boucher, Wood River: 33 points, including 17-for-21 from the free-throw line, against Grand Island CC.
Addison Dorn, Freeman: 30 points against Exeter-Milligan.
Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest: 22 points against Papillion-La Vista South; made game-winning three at the buzzer vs. Fremont.
Taylor Peter, CWC: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists against St. Mary's; 20 points and 15 rebounds against Ainsworth.
Sydney Nein, Bridgeport: 26 points, including 7 threes, against Mitchell.
Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals against Louisville.
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC: 22 points and 8 rebounds against Minden.
Kendal Brigham, Wahoo: 23 points against Raymond Central.
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High: 23 points against Omaha Bryan.
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: 22 points and 15 rebounds against Bellevue West.
Josiee Sobotka, Meridian: 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals against Exeter-Milligan.
Swimming
Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island: Set two Gene Cotter meet records, winning the 200 individual medley in 1:55.32 and the 500 freestyle in 4:41.95.
Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast: Set two Gene Cotter meet records, winning the 200 IM in 2:14.43 and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.12.
Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast: Set two Gene Cotter meet records, winning the 50 freestyle in :21.91 and the 100 freestyle in :47.93.
Hannah Hailu, Millard North: Won the 200 IM (2:07.53) at the Millard North Invite. It's the state's fastest time this season.
Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South: Won the 500 freestyle (5:08.54) at the Millard North Invite. It's the state's fastest time this season.
Grant Johnson, Hastings: Won the 100 breaststroke (:58.57, tops in state this season) at the Gene Cotter Invite.
Wrestling
Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast: Pinned all 3 opponents at the HAC meet en route to the 285-pound title.
Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East: Pinned all three opponents en route to the 160-pound title at the HAC meet.