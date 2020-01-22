Prep Extra Credit, 1/23: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week
Prep Extra Credit, 1/23: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

A look at some of the state's notable performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard: The veteran coach posted his 600th career win in the Thunderbirds’ 85-84 overtime win at Omaha Westside on Tuesday. Woodard, 600-248 in his career, has guided teams to five state championships — four at Bellevue West and one at Omaha Roncalli.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 27 points, including the two game-winning free throws with 2.7 seconds left in overtime in victory against Omaha Westside.

Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside: 27 points vs. Bellevue West and 26 in win over Lincoln East.

Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: 26 points, 13 rebounds in win over Norfolk.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 27 points in win over Omaha Bryan.

Josh Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 21 points in victory against Lourdes Central Catholic.

Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: 24 points in win over Fremont.

Kolbe Rada, Lincoln Pius X: 24 points vs. Bellevue West.

Carson Tvrdy, Seward: 16 points in 37-36 win over Crete.

Jett Pinneo, Shelby-Rising City: 33 points in win over David City.

Garrett Fortney, College View: 33 points in victory against Heartland Christian, Iowa.

Anthony Goehring, Parkview Christian: 20 points in OT win against Mead.

JT Haag, Mead: 22 points vs. Parkview.

Connor Creech, Hastings: Hit the game-winning shot with three seconds left and scored a team-high 15 points in a 51-50 win over Grand Island.

Tyler Witt, Falls City Sacred Heart: 21 points in victory over Palmyra in the MUDECAS tournament final.

Cole Siems, Tri County: 25 points in win over Parkview Christian in the third place game of the MUDECAS tournament.

Hunter Behrns, David City: 28 points in win over Malcolm.

McClain Beach, Malcolm: 22 points vs. David City.

Jake Bargen, Centennial: 24 points, six rebounds and four assists in victory over Central City.

Girls basketball

Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: Scored a Class A single-game record 51 points against Omaha Burke; also had 17 assists.

Charley Bovaird, Lincoln East: Hit 4 three-pointers in the fourth quarter against Omaha Westside, helping Lincoln East rally from down 20 to win.

Gabrielle Moser, Central City: 24 points against Centennial.

Boston Boucher, Wood River: 33 points, including 17-for-21 from the free-throw line, against Grand Island CC.

Addison Dorn, Freeman: 30 points against Exeter-Milligan.

Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest: 22 points against Papillion-La Vista South; made game-winning three at the buzzer vs. Fremont.

Taylor Peter, CWC: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists against St. Mary's; 20 points and 15 rebounds against Ainsworth.

Sydney Nein, Bridgeport: 26 points, including 7 threes, against Mitchell.

Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals against Louisville.

Tori Thomas, Hastings SC: 22 points and 8 rebounds against Minden.

Kendal Brigham, Wahoo: 23 points against Raymond Central.

Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High: 23 points against Omaha Bryan.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: 22 points and 15 rebounds against Bellevue West.

Josiee Sobotka, Meridian: 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals against Exeter-Milligan.

Swimming

Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island: Set two Gene Cotter meet records, winning the 200 individual medley in 1:55.32 and the 500 freestyle in 4:41.95.

Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast: Set two Gene Cotter meet records, winning the 200 IM in 2:14.43 and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.12.

Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast: Set two Gene Cotter meet records, winning the 50 freestyle in :21.91 and the 100 freestyle in :47.93.

Hannah Hailu, Millard North: Won the 200 IM (2:07.53) at the Millard North Invite. It's the state's fastest time this season.

Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South: Won the 500 freestyle (5:08.54) at the Millard North Invite. It's the state's fastest time this season.

Grant Johnson, Hastings: Won the 100 breaststroke (:58.57, tops in state this season) at the Gene Cotter Invite.

Wrestling

Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast: Pinned all 3 opponents at the HAC meet en route to the 285-pound title.

Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East: Pinned all three opponents en route to the 160-pound title at the HAC meet.

 

