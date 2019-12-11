Prep Extra Credit, 12/12: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

Boys basketball

Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 26 points in win over Lincoln High and 22 in victory against Papillion-La Vista South.

Kolbe Rada and Sam Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X: Rada scored 25 points and Hoiberg added 13, including the game-winning basket in the final seconds of a victory over Creighton Prep.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 26 points (9-of-11 from the field) and 4 assists in win against Lincoln East.

Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside: 28 points in win over Lincoln Northeast and 24 vs. Bellevue West.

Wal Choul, Omaha North: 76 points in three games over the weekend, including 20 in a win over defending Class A state champion Omaha South. Hit 11 of 20 three-pointers during that span and was 27-of-41 overall.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: 26 points in win over Bellevue East.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 22 points, including 5-of-7 on threes, and 5 assists in victory against Norfolk.

Trey Scheef, Wahoo: 27 points in victory over Bennington.