Prep Extra Credit, 12/12: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

Boys basketball
Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 26 points in win over Lincoln High and 22 in victory against Papillion-La Vista South.
Kolbe Rada and Sam Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X: Rada scored 25 points and Hoiberg added 13, including the game-winning basket in the final seconds of a victory over Creighton Prep.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 26 points (9-of-11 from the field) and 4 assists in win against Lincoln East.
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside: 28 points in win over Lincoln Northeast and 24 vs. Bellevue West.
Wal Choul, Omaha North: 76 points in three games over the weekend, including 20 in a win over defending Class A state champion Omaha South. Hit 11 of 20 three-pointers during that span and was 27-of-41 overall.
Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: 26 points in win over Bellevue East.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 22 points, including 5-of-7 on threes, and 5 assists in victory against Norfolk.
Trey Scheef, Wahoo: 27 points in victory over Bennington.
Eli Waring, Johnson County Central: 27 points in win over Mead.
Josh Lambert, Auburn: 23 points in win over Weeping Water.
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock: 22 points and 12 rebounds in win over Sidney, Iowa, and 31 points vs. Palmyra.
Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra: 22 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists in victory against Johnson-Brock.
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 31 points in win over Lincoln High.
Justin Bubak and Ashton Carlson, Lincoln Christian: 23 points each in win over Freeman.
Chance Amundson, Fairbury: 22 points in win over Fillmore Central.
Noah Schutte, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Scored 47 points, grabbed 35 rebounds and blocked 6 shots in wins over Crofton and Homer.
You have free articles remaining.
Jaden Rhynalds, East Butler: 27 points and 7 steals in win over Exeter-Milligan.
Zach Richert, Nebraska Lutheran: 31 points in victory against Meridian.
Girls basketball
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 33 points, 21 rebounds and 2 blocks against Lincoln Southwest.
Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: 33 points and 12 steals against Omaha Benson, and 33 points and 8 steals against Gretna.
Morgan Maly, Crete: 36 points against Hastings and 25 against Columbus Lakeview.
Maddie Krull, Millard South: 28 points against Omaha Burke and 22 against Omaha Bryan; reached 1,000 career points Monday vs. Omaha Northwest.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 31 points and finished with 8 three-pointers against Omaha Benson.
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: 22 points against Papillion-La Vista South.
Hailey Ingram, Omaha Burke: 25 points against Millard South.
Hanna Spearman, Gretna: 22 points against Omaha Central.
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: 21 points and 15 rebounds against Lincoln Northeast.
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals against Boys Town.
Addison Heidmann, Diller-Odell: 21 points and 11 rebounds against HTRS.
Charli Earth, Fremont: 20 points and 11 rebounds against Bellevue West.
Miley Prine, Bennington: 24 points against Seward.
Macy Kamler, BDS: 24 points against East Butler.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 25 points against Arlington.