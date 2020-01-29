Prep Extra Credit, 1/29: : A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

Boys basketball

Them Koang, Grand Island & Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: In Southeast’s 85-78 win at Grand Island, the Koang had 41 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, and Hogan scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Koang also had 27 points in win over North Star last week, while Hogan poured in 26 in a victory against Lincoln Northeast.