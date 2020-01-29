Prep Extra Credit, 1/29: : A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

Boys basketball
Them Koang, Grand Island & Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: In Southeast’s 85-78 win at Grand Island, the Koang had 41 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, and Hogan scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Koang also had 27 points in win over North Star last week, while Hogan poured in 26 in a victory against Lincoln Northeast.
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: 26 points in win over Lincoln Pius X.
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 24 points in victory over Omaha Central.
Josh Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 20 points in victory against Bishop Neumann in the Centennial Conference tournament.
Kwat Abdelkarim, Josh Brown & Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: Abdelkarim and Brown had 24 and 23 points, respectively, in win over Omaha Northwest. Williams scored 25 points in a victory against Lincoln East.
Colin Wingard, Shelby-Rising City: 30 points in win over Nebraska Lutheran in the Crossroads Conference quarterfinals.
Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 24 points vs. Lincoln East.
Nate Boerkircher, Aurora: 22 points in win over Seward.
Brady Timm, Yutan: 31 points in win over Palmyra.
Wyatt Mach, Sandy Creek: 24 points in victory against Blue Hill.
Jaden Rhynalds, East Butler: 27 points in win over Meridian.
Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 26 points in win over BDS.
Jacob Haight, Sutton: 24 points in victory against Fairbury.
Girls basketball
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 32 points and 10 rebounds against Kearney; 19 points against Norfolk.
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: 31 points against Lincoln Southeast.
Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: 17 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists against Kearney.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 23 points and 19 rebounds against BRLD.
Gabrielle Moser, Central City: 30 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists against Wood River.
Cece Hacker, Omaha Marian: 29 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals against Bellevue West.
Amanda Aerts, East Butler: 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting against Osceola.
Sydney Golladay, Fremont: 24 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds against Lincoln Southeast.
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High: 27 points against Norfolk.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 27 points against Fullerton; 29 points against Burwell.
Honnah Leo, Millard West: 26 points against Omaha Marian.
Jayme Horan, Millard South: 23 points against Omaha North.
Olivia Hollenback, Lincoln Christian: 19 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals against Omaha Concordia.
Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X: 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks against Norfolk.
Abigayle Krieser, Lincoln North Star: 21 points against Grand Island.
Mackenna Sidzyik, Omaha Gross: 31 points against South Sioux City.
Taylor Peter, CWC: 22 points and 15 rebounds against Bloomfield.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 26 points against Syracuse.
Natalia Dick, York: 15 points and 10 rebounds against North Platte.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 25 points, including 5 threes, against Logan View/Scriber-Snyder.
Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton: 20 points and 14 rebounds against Elm Creek.
Samantha Moore, Mullen: 23 points against Cody-Kilgore.