Prep Extra Credit, 1/29: : A look at some of the notable performances from the past week
  • Updated
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Bishop Neumann, 1.24

Lincoln Lutheran's Joshua Puelz (31) goes for a layup during a game against Bishop Neumann on Friday in Wahoo.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Boys basketball

Them Koang, Grand Island & Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: In Southeast’s 85-78 win at Grand Island, the Koang had 41 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, and Hogan scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Koang also had 27 points in win over North Star last week, while Hogan poured in 26 in a victory against Lincoln Northeast.

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: 26 points in win over Lincoln Pius X.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 24 points in victory over Omaha Central.

Josh Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 20 points in victory against Bishop Neumann in the Centennial Conference tournament.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Josh Brown & Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: Abdelkarim and Brown had 24 and 23 points, respectively, in win over Omaha Northwest. Williams scored 25 points in a victory against Lincoln East.

Colin Wingard, Shelby-Rising City: 30 points in win over Nebraska Lutheran in the Crossroads Conference quarterfinals.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 24 points vs. Lincoln East.

Nate Boerkircher, Aurora: 22 points in win over Seward.

Brady Timm, Yutan: 31 points in win over Palmyra.

Wyatt Mach, Sandy Creek: 24 points in victory against Blue Hill.

Jaden Rhynalds, East Butler: 27 points in win over Meridian.

Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 26 points in win over BDS.

Jacob Haight, Sutton: 24 points in victory against Fairbury.

Girls basketball

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 32 points and 10 rebounds against Kearney; 19 points against Norfolk.

McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: 31 points against Lincoln Southeast.

Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: 17 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists against Kearney.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 23 points and 19 rebounds against BRLD.

Gabrielle Moser, Central City: 30 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists against Wood River.

Cece Hacker, Omaha Marian: 29 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals against Bellevue West.

Amanda Aerts, East Butler: 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting against Osceola.

Sydney Golladay, Fremont: 24 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds against Lincoln Southeast.

Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High: 27 points against Norfolk.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 27 points against Fullerton; 29 points against Burwell.

Honnah Leo, Millard West: 26 points against Omaha Marian.

Jayme Horan, Millard South: 23 points against Omaha North.

Olivia Hollenback, Lincoln Christian: 19 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals against Omaha Concordia.

Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X: 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks against Norfolk.

Abigayle Krieser, Lincoln North Star: 21 points against Grand Island.

Mackenna Sidzyik, Omaha Gross: 31 points against South Sioux City.

Taylor Peter, CWC: 22 points and 15 rebounds against Bloomfield.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 26 points against Syracuse.

Natalia Dick, York: 15 points and 10 rebounds against North Platte.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 25 points, including 5 threes, against Logan View/Scriber-Snyder.

Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton: 20 points and 14 rebounds against Elm Creek.

Samantha Moore, Mullen: 23 points against Cody-Kilgore.

 

