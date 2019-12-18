You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep extra credit, 12/18: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week
View Comments

Prep extra credit, 12/18: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

{{featured_button_text}}
Millard North vs. Lincoln High, 12.5

Millard North's Jasen Green (left) reaches for the rebound along with Jaxson Barber (22) and Antonio Murrillo (23) in the first half Dec. 5 at Lincoln High School. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Boys basketball

Jai’Lyn Spears, Omaha Bryan & Carter Sintek, Fremont: In Bryan’s 103-102 win over the Tigers, Spears scored 42 points and Sintek netted 33.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: 29 points each in wins over Lincoln High and Elkhorn South.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central: 24 points in win over Lincoln High.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 24 points vs. Omaha Central.

Jett Janssen, Lincoln East: 24 points in win over Omaha Northwest.

Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: 28 points vs. Bellevue East.

Sam & Charlie Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X: Sam Hoiberg 22 points in win over Lincoln Southeast and Charlie Hoiberg 21 in victory against Omaha North.

Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 36 points in win over Friend.

Trey Yates, Freeman: 21 points in win over HTRS.

Eli Waring, Johnson County Central: 35 points in overtime victory against Palmyra and 23 in win over Pawnee City.

Blake Miller, Lourdes CC: 26 points in win over Pawnee City.

Noah Willey, Elmwood-Murdock: 28 points vs. Malcolm.

Bradyn Whittington, Wilber-Clatonia: 24 points, 13 rebounds in victory over Superior.

Girls basketball

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: Hit game-winning shots against Omaha Burke and Lincoln Southeast on back-to-back nights, and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 29 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals against Winnebago.

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: 26 points against Omaha Central.

Morgan Maly, Crete: 26 points against Northwest.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 22 points and 16 rebounds against Lincoln Southeast.

Charley Bovaird, Lincoln East: 25 points against Omaha Northwest.

Halle Theis, Fillmore Central: 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals against Thayer Central.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: Back-to-back 21-point games against Omaha Northwest and Papio South.

Maddie Krull, Millard South: 24 points against Kearney.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: 27 points and 13 rebounds against Wilber-Clatonia.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 18 points and 11 rebounds against Pender.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 31 points, including 5 three-pointers, against Omaha Bryan.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 23 points and 7 steals against Louisville.

Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke: 21 points and 11 rebounds against Lincoln Northeast.

Whitney Brown, Northwest: 28 points against Seward.

McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: 27 points against Omaha Burke.

Taylor Peter, CWC: 28 points, 17 rebounds 5 steals and 5 assists against Elkhorn Valley.

Swimming and diving

Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Finished the 50 freestyle in :21.87 in a double dual against Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln High.

Mason Olmer, Norfolk: Swam the 100 breaststroke in :59.40, the fastest time in the state this season, in a dual against Grand Island.

Emma Walz, Fremont: Swam the 100 backstroke in :58.39 against Millard South. It's the state's fastest time this season.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News