Prep extra credit, 12/18: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

Boys basketball
Jai’Lyn Spears, Omaha Bryan & Carter Sintek, Fremont: In Bryan’s 103-102 win over the Tigers, Spears scored 42 points and Sintek netted 33.
Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: 29 points each in wins over Lincoln High and Elkhorn South.
Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central: 24 points in win over Lincoln High.
Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 24 points vs. Omaha Central.
Jett Janssen, Lincoln East: 24 points in win over Omaha Northwest.
Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: 28 points vs. Bellevue East.
Sam & Charlie Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X: Sam Hoiberg 22 points in win over Lincoln Southeast and Charlie Hoiberg 21 in victory against Omaha North.
Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 36 points in win over Friend.
Trey Yates, Freeman: 21 points in win over HTRS.
Eli Waring, Johnson County Central: 35 points in overtime victory against Palmyra and 23 in win over Pawnee City.
Blake Miller, Lourdes CC: 26 points in win over Pawnee City.
Noah Willey, Elmwood-Murdock: 28 points vs. Malcolm.
Bradyn Whittington, Wilber-Clatonia: 24 points, 13 rebounds in victory over Superior.
Girls basketball
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: Hit game-winning shots against Omaha Burke and Lincoln Southeast on back-to-back nights, and surpassed 1,000 career points.
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 29 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals against Winnebago.
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: 26 points against Omaha Central.
Morgan Maly, Crete: 26 points against Northwest.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 22 points and 16 rebounds against Lincoln Southeast.
Charley Bovaird, Lincoln East: 25 points against Omaha Northwest.
Halle Theis, Fillmore Central: 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals against Thayer Central.
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: Back-to-back 21-point games against Omaha Northwest and Papio South.
Maddie Krull, Millard South: 24 points against Kearney.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: 27 points and 13 rebounds against Wilber-Clatonia.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 18 points and 11 rebounds against Pender.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 31 points, including 5 three-pointers, against Omaha Bryan.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 23 points and 7 steals against Louisville.
Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke: 21 points and 11 rebounds against Lincoln Northeast.
Whitney Brown, Northwest: 28 points against Seward.
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: 27 points against Omaha Burke.
Taylor Peter, CWC: 28 points, 17 rebounds 5 steals and 5 assists against Elkhorn Valley.
Swimming and diving
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Finished the 50 freestyle in :21.87 in a double dual against Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln High.
Mason Olmer, Norfolk: Swam the 100 breaststroke in :59.40, the fastest time in the state this season, in a dual against Grand Island.
Emma Walz, Fremont: Swam the 100 backstroke in :58.39 against Millard South. It's the state's fastest time this season.