Prep Extra Credit, 1/9: A look at some notable performances from around the state

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 29 points against Nebraska City and 28 against Falls City.

Taylor Peters, CWC: 28 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals against Central Valley; 26 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals against Twin Loup.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 28 points, 8 steals and 7 rebounds against Fort Calhoun.

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting against Omaha Nation.

Sara Huss, Fairbury: 17 points and 14 points against HTRS; hit game-winning shot against Beatrice.

Paytn Taake and Riley Siefert, Battle Creek: Combined for 40 points and 15 steals against Twin River.

Amanda Aerts, East Butler: 26 points against David City.

Wrestling

Breckin Sperling and Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East: Each pinned five opponents at the Badgers Duals at Bennington.

Quinn Thew, Lincoln High: Won a 170-pound title at the Tom Dineen Invitational.