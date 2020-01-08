Prep Extra Credit, 1/9: A look at some notable performances from around the state

Boys basketball
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: 40 points in an overtime win over Omaha Roncalli in the finals of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday tournament.
Donovan Williams and Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: 31 and 25 points, respectively, in win over Lincoln Southeast. Abdelkarim also had 33 in a win over Lincoln East in the HAC semifinals.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 34 points in win over Grand Island in the HAC Tournament.
Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 23 points in victory against Creighton Prep in the Metro Conference finals.
Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 27 points against Omaha Benson.
Garrett Fortney, College View: 25 points in win over Dorchester.
Matt Haggadone, York: 22 points in victory against Schuyler.
Trey Scheef, Wahoo: 21 points in win over Lincoln Lutheran.
Josh Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 22 points against Wahoo.
Cole Siems, Tri County: 25 points in victory over Johnson County Central.
Caleb Horne, Centennial: 27 points in win against Superior.
Drake Schafer, Hampton: 25 points in win over Meridian.
Girls basketball
Gabrielle Moser, Central City: 35 points against Twin River.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 27 points against Nebraska Christian and 28 against Hartington-Newcastle.
Maddy Meehan, Elkhorn: 27 points against Omaha Roncalli.
Maddie Portwine, York: 24 points and seven steals against Schuyler.
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting against Elkhorn South.
Miley Prine, Bennington: 29 points and 10 rebounds while hitting 14 of 15 free throws against South Sioux City; 23 points against Blair.
Tiara Matson, McCook: 7 three-pointers and 22 points against Gering.
Carly Purdy, North Platte: 22 points and 13 rebounds against Scottsbluff.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 29 points against Nebraska City and 28 against Falls City.
Taylor Peters, CWC: 28 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals against Central Valley; 26 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals against Twin Loup.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 28 points, 8 steals and 7 rebounds against Fort Calhoun.
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting against Omaha Nation.
Sara Huss, Fairbury: 17 points and 14 points against HTRS; hit game-winning shot against Beatrice.
Paytn Taake and Riley Siefert, Battle Creek: Combined for 40 points and 15 steals against Twin River.
Amanda Aerts, East Butler: 26 points against David City.
Wrestling
Breckin Sperling and Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East: Each pinned five opponents at the Badgers Duals at Bennington.
Quinn Thew, Lincoln High: Won a 170-pound title at the Tom Dineen Invitational.
Brayan Rodriguez, York: Pinned each of his five opponents en route to a 195-pound title at the Fillmore Central meet.
Coaches: Send Prep Extra Credit nominations to cgrell@journalstar.com or sports@journalstar.com.