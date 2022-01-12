 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state
From double-doubles to near-triple-doubles, here's a look at some top performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Chuck Love, Lincoln Southwest: Made four three-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench against Grand Island.

Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South: 32 points and 7 rebounds during a 6-overtime win over Omaha South.

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 blocks against Minden.

Luke Jungers, Creighton Prep: Career-high 26 points in a win over Millard South.

PJ Davis, Omaha Central: 35 points, including six made three-pointers, against Omaha Bryan.

Gil Jengmer, Grand Island CC: 15 points and 15 rebounds against Doniphan-Trumbull.

Dane Petersen, Elkhorn: 26 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists against Boys Town.

Trev Peters, Heartland: 35 points in a win over Fullerton.

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: 32 points on 10-for-14 shooting against Bayard.

Brody Travis, DC West: 5 three-pointers and 28 points against Columbus Lakeview.

Drew Johnson, Malcolm: 28 points against Palmyra.

Girls basketball

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: 25 points on 12-of-14 shooting and 9 rebounds against Weeping Water.

Lauryn Stanley, South Platte: 17 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals against Potter-Dix.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: 29 points against Milford.

Haley Johnson and Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville: Combined for 43 points on 12-of-21 shooting against Bayard.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: 22 points, including 3 three-pointers, against Millard North.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue East: 21 points, including 5 three-pointers, against Papillion-La Vista South; 19 points and 4 assists against Gretna.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 24 points, 8 steals, 5 rebounds and 4 assists against East Butler.

Ashlynne Charf, Elgin/PJ: 22 points against Bloomfield.

Kerolene Dos Santos, Parkview Christian: 22 points and 13 rebounds against Omaha Nation.

Neely Behrns, David City: 23 points against Milford.

Mae Siegel, North Platte St. Pat's: 22 points against Perkins County.

Natalie Rasmussen, Pleasanton: 18 points and 7 steals against Palmer.

Mikah O'Neill, S-E-M: 23 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals against Hi-Line.

Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central: 15 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks against Lincoln Prep (Mo.).

Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield: 33 points against St. Mary's.

