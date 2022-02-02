Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

From a 41-point game and a 10 three-pointer game on the hardwood to a new state swimming record, here's a look at some notable performances from the past week.
Boys basketball
Brady Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X: 29 points and 19 rebounds against Omaha Burke.
Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest: Set a school record for career made field goals with 23 points against Lincoln North Star.
Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Reached 1,000 career points with a 27-point effort against Millard West.
Hayden Frank, Malcolm: 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists against Palmyra.
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals and 4 assists in a win over Fort Calhoun.
Brody Travis, DC West: Set a single-game school record with 41 points against Fort Calhoun.
People are also reading…
Cory Hollinger, Cross County: 23 points and 14 rebounds against Osceola.
Camden McConnell, Wallace: 20 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds against Brady.
Luam Kuang, Omaha Bryan: 19 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth-straight double-double in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman: 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists against West Point-Beemer.
Jacob Martin, Omaha South: 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting against Omaha Northwest.
Dillon Juelfs, Leyton: 26 points against Minatare.
Drew Morrow, O'Neill: Made five three-pointers and scored 21 points against West Holt.
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: 26 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in a win over Nebraska Lutheran.
Girls basketball
Caitlyn Heise, Pender: 32 points, including 10-of-15 on three-pointers, against Madison.
Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central: School-record 33 points against Gibbon; become school's all-time leading scorer.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 29 points, including 6 threes, 6 rebounds and 6 assists against Bellevue East.
Neleigh and Norah Gessert, Millard West: Combined for 34 points against Lincoln East.
Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals against Meridian.
Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 19 points and 7 steals against Omaha Burke; 22 points against North Platte.
Lillie Shaw, Lincoln East: 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals against Lincoln Southeast.
Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: 24 points against Fremont.
Karley Golladay, Wahoo: 10 points and a school-record 12 assists against Ralston.
Tonja Heirings, North Platte St. Pat's: 18 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds against Kimball.
JoLee Ryan, Overton: 19 points and 12 rebounds against Elm Creek.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 19 points and 19 rebounds against Elgin/PJ.
Faith Hernandez and Mikah O'Neill, S-E-M: Each scored 26 points against Amherst.
JJ Black, Elkhorn Valley: 19 points and 10 rebounds against Santee.
Khloe Lemon, Millard South: 22 points against Glenwood, Iowa.
Mya Hedstrom, St. Mary's: 10 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against CWC.
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 23 points against Pender.
Kinsey Hall, Laurel-C-C: 19 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against Homer.
Makayla Baughman, Blair: 25 points against Omaha Roncalli.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: 26 points against Fillmore Central.
Swimming
Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside: Set a state record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:36.72 at the Warrior Invitational.
Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne: Swam a state season-best time of :56.57 in the 100 backstroke against Omaha Skutt.
Wrestling
Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann: Won a 126-pound title at the Bishop Neumann Invite behind three pins and a sudden-death win in the final.
Sam Vrana, Bishop Neumann: Pinned each of his five opponents at 170 pounds at the Neumann Invite.
Lincoln Pius X: Had six champions at the Omaha Roncalli meet — George Ivanov (106 pounds), Luke Andres (152), Sam Andres (170), Joe Andreasen (182), Ben Andreasen (195) and Matt Bohy (220).
Cooper Spaulding and Chase Eggleston, Norris: Each won titles at the EMC Tournament, Eggleston at 132 pounds and Spaulding at 170.
Trevor Brown, Waverly: Pinned each of his three opponents to win at 285 at the EMC Tournament.
Deegan Nelson, Beatrice: Pinned all three of his opponents to win at 182 at the Raymond Central meet.