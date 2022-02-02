 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

State wrestling, 2.20

Waverly’s Trevor Brown (left) wrestles Ralston’s David Hernandez in the Class B 285-pound state championship match last year at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 Journal Star file photo

In this Jan. 28 episode of the podcast, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom address the NSAA forcing Gretna to vacate its football title. Plus, a check-in on high school basketball.

From a 41-point game and a 10 three-pointer game on the hardwood to a new state swimming record, here's a look at some notable performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Brady Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X: 29 points and 19 rebounds against Omaha Burke.

Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest: Set a school record for career made field goals with 23 points against Lincoln North Star.

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Reached 1,000 career points with a 27-point effort against Millard West.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists against Palmyra.

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals and 4 assists in a win over Fort Calhoun.

Brody Travis, DC West: Set a single-game school record with 41 points against Fort Calhoun.

Cory Hollinger, Cross County: 23 points and 14 rebounds against Osceola.

Camden McConnell, Wallace: 20 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds against Brady.

Luam Kuang, Omaha Bryan: 19 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth-straight double-double in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman: 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists against West Point-Beemer.

Jacob Martin, Omaha South: 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting against Omaha Northwest.

Dillon Juelfs, Leyton: 26 points against Minatare.

Drew Morrow, O'Neill: Made five three-pointers and scored 21 points against West Holt.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: 26 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in a win over Nebraska Lutheran.

Girls basketball

Caitlyn Heise, Pender: 32 points, including 10-of-15 on three-pointers, against Madison.

Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central: School-record 33 points against Gibbon; become school's all-time leading scorer.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 29 points, including 6 threes, 6 rebounds and 6 assists against Bellevue East.

Neleigh and Norah Gessert, Millard West: Combined for 34 points against Lincoln East.

Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals against Meridian.

Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 19 points and 7 steals against Omaha Burke; 22 points against North Platte.

Lillie Shaw, Lincoln East: 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals against Lincoln Southeast.

Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: 24 points against Fremont.

Karley Golladay, Wahoo: 10 points and a school-record 12 assists against Ralston.

Tonja Heirings, North Platte St. Pat's: 18 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds against Kimball.

JoLee Ryan, Overton: 19 points and 12 rebounds against Elm Creek.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 19 points and 19 rebounds against Elgin/PJ.

Faith Hernandez and Mikah O'Neill, S-E-M: Each scored 26 points against Amherst.

JJ Black, Elkhorn Valley: 19 points and 10 rebounds against Santee.

Khloe Lemon, Millard South: 22 points against Glenwood, Iowa.

Mya Hedstrom, St. Mary's: 10 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against CWC.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 23 points against Pender.

Kinsey Hall, Laurel-C-C: 19 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against Homer.

Makayla Baughman, Blair: 25 points against Omaha Roncalli.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: 26 points against Fillmore Central.

Swimming

Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside: Set a state record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:36.72 at the Warrior Invitational.

Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne: Swam a state season-best time of :56.57 in the 100 backstroke against Omaha Skutt.

Wrestling

Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann: Won a 126-pound title at the Bishop Neumann Invite behind three pins and a sudden-death win in the final.

Sam Vrana, Bishop Neumann: Pinned each of his five opponents at 170 pounds at the Neumann Invite.

Lincoln Pius X: Had six champions at the Omaha Roncalli meet — George Ivanov (106 pounds), Luke Andres (152), Sam Andres (170), Joe Andreasen (182), Ben Andreasen (195) and Matt Bohy (220).

Cooper Spaulding and Chase Eggleston, Norris: Each won titles at the EMC Tournament, Eggleston at 132 pounds and Spaulding at 170.

Trevor Brown, Waverly: Pinned each of his three opponents to win at 285 at the EMC Tournament.

Deegan Nelson, Beatrice: Pinned all three of his opponents to win at 182 at the Raymond Central meet.

