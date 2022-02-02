Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

From a 41-point game and a 10 three-pointer game on the hardwood to a new state swimming record, here's a look at some notable performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Brady Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X: 29 points and 19 rebounds against Omaha Burke.

Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest: Set a school record for career made field goals with 23 points against Lincoln North Star.

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Reached 1,000 career points with a 27-point effort against Millard West.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists against Palmyra.

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals and 4 assists in a win over Fort Calhoun.

Brody Travis, DC West: Set a single-game school record with 41 points against Fort Calhoun.

Cory Hollinger, Cross County: 23 points and 14 rebounds against Osceola.

Camden McConnell, Wallace: 20 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds against Brady.

Luam Kuang, Omaha Bryan: 19 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth-straight double-double in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman: 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists against West Point-Beemer.

Jacob Martin, Omaha South: 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting against Omaha Northwest.

Dillon Juelfs, Leyton: 26 points against Minatare.

Drew Morrow, O'Neill: Made five three-pointers and scored 21 points against West Holt.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: 26 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in a win over Nebraska Lutheran.

Girls basketball

Caitlyn Heise, Pender: 32 points, including 10-of-15 on three-pointers, against Madison.

Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central: School-record 33 points against Gibbon; become school's all-time leading scorer.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 29 points, including 6 threes, 6 rebounds and 6 assists against Bellevue East.

Neleigh and Norah Gessert, Millard West: Combined for 34 points against Lincoln East.

Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals against Meridian.

Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 19 points and 7 steals against Omaha Burke; 22 points against North Platte.

Lillie Shaw, Lincoln East: 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals against Lincoln Southeast.

Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: 24 points against Fremont.

Karley Golladay, Wahoo: 10 points and a school-record 12 assists against Ralston.

Tonja Heirings, North Platte St. Pat's: 18 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds against Kimball.

JoLee Ryan, Overton: 19 points and 12 rebounds against Elm Creek.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 19 points and 19 rebounds against Elgin/PJ.

Faith Hernandez and Mikah O'Neill, S-E-M: Each scored 26 points against Amherst.

JJ Black, Elkhorn Valley: 19 points and 10 rebounds against Santee.

Khloe Lemon, Millard South: 22 points against Glenwood, Iowa.

Mya Hedstrom, St. Mary's: 10 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against CWC.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 23 points against Pender.

Kinsey Hall, Laurel-C-C: 19 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against Homer.

Makayla Baughman, Blair: 25 points against Omaha Roncalli.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: 26 points against Fillmore Central.

Swimming

Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside: Set a state record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:36.72 at the Warrior Invitational.

Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne: Swam a state season-best time of :56.57 in the 100 backstroke against Omaha Skutt.

Wrestling

Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann: Won a 126-pound title at the Bishop Neumann Invite behind three pins and a sudden-death win in the final.

Sam Vrana, Bishop Neumann: Pinned each of his five opponents at 170 pounds at the Neumann Invite.

Lincoln Pius X: Had six champions at the Omaha Roncalli meet — George Ivanov (106 pounds), Luke Andres (152), Sam Andres (170), Joe Andreasen (182), Ben Andreasen (195) and Matt Bohy (220).

Cooper Spaulding and Chase Eggleston, Norris: Each won titles at the EMC Tournament, Eggleston at 132 pounds and Spaulding at 170.

Trevor Brown, Waverly: Pinned each of his three opponents to win at 285 at the EMC Tournament.

Deegan Nelson, Beatrice: Pinned all three of his opponents to win at 182 at the Raymond Central meet.

