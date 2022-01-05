 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state
0 Comments

Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

  • 0
Elkhorn North vs. Waverly boys, 12.17

Waverly’s Preston Harms (3) drives to the basket against Elkhorn North’s Ryan Harrahill (4) and Carson Ripley in the first half Dec. 17 at Waverly.

 Journal Star file photo

High-scoring games on the hardwood lead the way in this glance at the most notable performances from this past week.

Boys basketball

G Gatnoor, Lincoln Northeast: Led Northeast to a HAC Tournament title with a game-high 19 points against Lincoln Pius X.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: 35 points and 17 rebounds against Minden.

Landon Classen, O'Neill: 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists against Winnebago.

Zach Spanke, DC West: 22 points and 8 rebounds against LV/SS.

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside: Scored 20 or more points in wins over Millard North and Bellevue West.

Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview Christian: 26 points and 6 assists against Conestoga.

Brennon Clemmons Jr., Lincoln North Star: 15 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks against Lincoln East.

Jack Mundorf, Kearney: Career-high 20 points against Garden County (Kansas).

Toby Scherbarth, Hay Springs: 24 points and 16 rebounds against Banner County.

Eli Jensen, Kenesaw: 17 points and 15 rebounds against Axtell.

Jasen Green, Millard North: 26 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks against Omaha Westside.

Jonny Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 28 points and 9 rebounds against Holdrege.

Preston Harms, Waverly: 20 points in a win over Lincoln Christian.

Owen Hancock, Wahoo: 22 points against Elkhorn North.

Girls basketball

Khloe Lemon and Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Combined for 50 points against Omaha Central in Metro Tournament final.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: Had 35 points and 11 rebounds against Omaha Mercy.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 28 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds against Fillmore Central; 25 points against Aquinas.

Grace Holm, DC West: 27 points against Palmyra.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 28 points against Bishop Neumann; 28 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals against Omaha Roncalli; 28 points against Ashland-Greenwood.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 23 points against Lincoln Northeast.

Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting against Gretna.

Elly Piper, Pierce: 17 points and 12 rebounds against Pender.

Clancy Brown, North Platte: 27 points against Platteview.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC: 26 points on 13-of-16 shooting and 10 boards against Osceola.

Makenna Pelster, CWC: 21 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals against Walthill.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 22 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals against Omaha Mercy; 22 points, 13 rebounds and 6 steals against Milford.

Avery Heilig, Louisville: 22 points, including 6 three-pointers, against Plattsmouth.

Kerolene Dos Santos and Jada Smith, Parkview Christian: Dos Santos 19 points and 12 rebounds against Tekamah-Herman; Smith 13 points and 15 rebounds.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News