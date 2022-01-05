Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

High-scoring games on the hardwood lead the way in this glance at the most notable performances from this past week.
Boys basketball
G Gatnoor, Lincoln Northeast: Led Northeast to a HAC Tournament title with a game-high 19 points against Lincoln Pius X.
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: 35 points and 17 rebounds against Minden.
Landon Classen, O'Neill: 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists against Winnebago.
Zach Spanke, DC West: 22 points and 8 rebounds against LV/SS.
Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside: Scored 20 or more points in wins over Millard North and Bellevue West.
Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview Christian: 26 points and 6 assists against Conestoga.
Brennon Clemmons Jr., Lincoln North Star: 15 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks against Lincoln East.
Jack Mundorf, Kearney: Career-high 20 points against Garden County (Kansas).
Toby Scherbarth, Hay Springs: 24 points and 16 rebounds against Banner County.
Eli Jensen, Kenesaw: 17 points and 15 rebounds against Axtell.
Jasen Green, Millard North: 26 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks against Omaha Westside.
Jonny Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 28 points and 9 rebounds against Holdrege.
Preston Harms, Waverly: 20 points in a win over Lincoln Christian.
Owen Hancock, Wahoo: 22 points against Elkhorn North.
Girls basketball
Khloe Lemon and Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Combined for 50 points against Omaha Central in Metro Tournament final.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: Had 35 points and 11 rebounds against Omaha Mercy.
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 28 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds against Fillmore Central; 25 points against Aquinas.
Grace Holm, DC West: 27 points against Palmyra.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 28 points against Bishop Neumann; 28 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals against Omaha Roncalli; 28 points against Ashland-Greenwood.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 23 points against Lincoln Northeast.
Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting against Gretna.
Elly Piper, Pierce: 17 points and 12 rebounds against Pender.
Clancy Brown, North Platte: 27 points against Platteview.
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC: 26 points on 13-of-16 shooting and 10 boards against Osceola.
Makenna Pelster, CWC: 21 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals against Walthill.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 22 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals against Omaha Mercy; 22 points, 13 rebounds and 6 steals against Milford.
Avery Heilig, Louisville: 22 points, including 6 three-pointers, against Plattsmouth.
Kerolene Dos Santos and Jada Smith, Parkview Christian: Dos Santos 19 points and 12 rebounds against Tekamah-Herman; Smith 13 points and 15 rebounds.