Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

Madeline McLeay, Millard North: Won the 50 (:24.10) and 100 (:53.31) freestyles at the Millard North Invite. Both marks rank second on the season charts.

Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast: Won the girls 200 IM (2:17.91) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.19) at the Gene Cotter Invite.

Wrestling

Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo: Broke school record (203) for takedowns in a season.

Keith Smith, Lincoln East: Won a HAC title at 132 pounds with victories via pinfall, technical fall and major decision.

Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X: Pinned all four of his opponents en route to a HAC title at 170 pounds.

Logan Bryce, Raymond Central: Won five matches, including four via pinfall, to win the 132-pound title at the Arlington Invite.

Carter Springer, Milford: Won five matches, including four via pinfall, to win the 160-pound title at the Arlington Invite.

Hunter Oborny, Milford: Pinned all five of his opponents at 195 pounds at the Arlington Invite.

