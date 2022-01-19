Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

Score 55 points in a high school basketball game and you're bound to land on this list. Here's a look at some other athletes to join Platteview's Connor Millikan:
Boys basketball
Connor Millikan, Platteview: Scored a school-record 55 points on 20-of-27 shooting in a win over Nebraska City.
Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's: 36 points against Santee.
Jack Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X: 7 rebounds and 7 assists against Omaha Bryan.
Austin Holtz, Bennington: 26 points and 7 rebounds against South Sioux City.
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: 19 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists against Omaha North.
Spencer Hamilton, Archbishop Bergan: 29 points in a win over North Bend Central.
Scout Simmons, Amherst: 10 assists in a win over Pleasanton.
Benji Nelson, Wahoo: Made 5-of-7 three-pointers against Platteview.
Dillon Critel, Burwell: 28 points against Ord.
Eli Jensen, Kenesaw: 17 points and 15 rebounds against Elm Creek.
Wyatt Wubbels, Norris: 9 rebounds, 7 points and 6 assists against Crete.
Girls basketball
Macy Richardson, Sterling: 31 points against Mead.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: 23 points against Lincoln High.
J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High: 22 points against Millard South and 25 against Lincoln Pius X.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: 26 points against Millard North.
Rachel Magdanz, Falls City SH: 26 points against Johnson-Brock in the MUDECAS Tournament final; surpassed 1,000 career points.
Serena Heeren, Lincoln Northeast: 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting and 8 rebounds against Kearney.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 30 points and 9 rebounds against Archbishop Bergan.
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central: Reached 1,000 career points during team's win against Arlington.
Sammy Leu and Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Leu 16 points and 5 rebounds against DC West; Iversen 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig: 20 points and 6 rebounds against Elmwood-Murdock.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against Omaha Marian.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 27 points on 12-of-12 shooting against Kimball.
Carli Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield: 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals against Wilcox-Hildreth.
Kiersten Portwine, York: 20 points against Crete.
Allie Rigatuso, East Butler: 18 points, 7 steals and 6 rebounds against Giltner.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 17 points and 18 rebounds against Summerland.
Izzy Yeackley, Milford: 17 points, including four threes, 9 rebounds and 3 assists against Columbus Lakeview.
Swimming
Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside: Finished the 500 freestyle in 4:33.54 (second-fastest time in state history) and the 100 backstroke in :49.33 (third-fastest in state history) in a triangular against Millard North and Bellevue West.
Madeline McLeay, Millard North: Won the 50 (:24.10) and 100 (:53.31) freestyles at the Millard North Invite. Both marks rank second on the season charts.
Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast: Won the girls 200 IM (2:17.91) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.19) at the Gene Cotter Invite.
Wrestling
Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo: Broke school record (203) for takedowns in a season.
Keith Smith, Lincoln East: Won a HAC title at 132 pounds with victories via pinfall, technical fall and major decision.
Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X: Pinned all four of his opponents en route to a HAC title at 170 pounds.
Logan Bryce, Raymond Central: Won five matches, including four via pinfall, to win the 132-pound title at the Arlington Invite.
Carter Springer, Milford: Won five matches, including four via pinfall, to win the 160-pound title at the Arlington Invite.
Hunter Oborny, Milford: Pinned all five of his opponents at 195 pounds at the Arlington Invite.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.