Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

Kailee Potts, Perkins County: 25 points against Hyannis.

Allie Rigatuso, East Butler: 24 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals against Mead.

Swimming

Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside: Won the boys 200 freestyle in 1:48.33 and the 100 butterfly in :48.48 at the Knight Invitational. Both finishes are among the fastest times in state history.

Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East: Won the girls 200 freestyle (1:56.60) and the 100 backstroke (:58.77) at the Knight Invitational.

Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest: Set meet records in winning the 100 freestyle (:46.63) and 100 breaststroke (:55.55) at the Knight Invitational.

Josie Hood, Omaha Marian: Won the girls 500 freestyle in a state season-best 5:05.48 at the Elkhorn Invitational.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0