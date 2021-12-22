Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

From back-to-back 30-point games from one of the state's top players to a 300-win milestone, here's a look at some notable performances from the past week:
Boys basketball
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Recorded back-to-back 30-point, 10-rebound games against Blue Valley (Kansas) and Lincoln East.
Tony Berger, Riverside: Made 18 of 21 shots for 36 points against CWC.
Malachi Washington, Boys Town: Grabbed 17 or more rebounds for the third game in a row.
Cole Kirschner, Millard West: Made 6 three-pointers and scored 26 points against Lincoln High.
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: Blocked 6 shots and recorded a double-double against Cozad.
Gage Stenger, Millard South: Dished out 12 assists against Elkhorn South.
Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF: Reached 1,000 career points with a 20-point effort against Columbus Scotus.
Nolan Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic: Recorded a double-double in a win over Boone Central.
Casey O'Malley, Creighton Prep: Scored a career-high 21 points against Millard West.
Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: Recorded a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double against Omaha Central.
Jaxon Weyand, Milford: 24 points against North Bend Central.
Carter Tempelmeyer, Lincoln East: 24 points, including 4 threes, against Grand Island.
Cory Hollinger, Cross County: 23 points against Superior.
Jake Bargen, Centennial: 24 points against Superior.
Cole Kirschner, Millard West: 26 points, including 6 threes, and 6 steals against Lincoln High.
Girls basketball
Mark Hagerman, Norris: Reached 300 career wins with the Titans' victory against Bishop Neumann.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against Hastings.
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 19 points against Omaha Northwest; surpassed 1,000 career points.
Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell: 34 points, 5 assists and 4 steals against Lewiston.
Paige Beller, Humphrey/LHF: 25 points, 7 steals and 6 rebounds against Boone Central.
Mya Scoff, Bellevue East: 23 points against Papillion-La Vista South; 19 points against Elkhorn South.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals against Cross County; surpassed 1,000 career points.
Sammy Leu, Wahoo: 31 points and 7 steals against Nebraska City.
Kerolene dos Santos, Parkview Christian: 22 points against Heartland Christian.
Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: 24 points against Lincoln Christian.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: 23 points against Fillmore Central.
Keatyn Musiel, Lincoln East: 22 points and 7 rebounds against Grand Island.
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: 23 points against Raymond Central.
Brooklyn Mohrman, Bridgeport: 25 points and 8 steals against Chadron.
Taylor Svoboda, Mullen: 21 points, 8 steals and 6 assists against Garden County.
Kailee Potts, Perkins County: 25 points against Hyannis.
Allie Rigatuso, East Butler: 24 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals against Mead.
Swimming
Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside: Won the boys 200 freestyle in 1:48.33 and the 100 butterfly in :48.48 at the Knight Invitational. Both finishes are among the fastest times in state history.
Avari Wischhof, Lincoln East: Won the girls 200 freestyle (1:56.60) and the 100 backstroke (:58.77) at the Knight Invitational.
Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest: Set meet records in winning the 100 freestyle (:46.63) and 100 breaststroke (:55.55) at the Knight Invitational.
Josie Hood, Omaha Marian: Won the girls 500 freestyle in a state season-best 5:05.48 at the Elkhorn Invitational.
