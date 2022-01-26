Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

Sydnee Winkler, Gering: 26 points against Scottsbluff.

Anna Briggs, York: 16 points and 8 rebounds against Fairbury.

Lauryn Stanley, South Platte: 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting, 9 rebounds and 7 steals against Garden County.

Wrestling

Max McClatchey, Caleb Durr and Evan Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast: Each went 5-0 and combined for 11 pinfall victories at the Northeast Midwest Classic.

Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann: Won a 126-pound title at the Centennial Conference meet behind a pinfall, technical fall and a 3-1 decision in the final.

Levi McGrew, Lincoln Christian: Won a 132-pound title at the Centennial Conference meet.

Cole Maschmann, Beatrice: Won a 160-pound title at the John Higgins Invitational.

Thomas Vance, Milford: Went 5-0, including four pins, on way to 182-pound title at David City Invitational.