Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

Three-point splashes and 2,000 career points highlight this week's prep notables.
Boys basketball
Jonny Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 26 points and 8 steals against Columbus Scotus.
Owen Hancock, Wahoo: 22 points on 10-for-12 shooting and 11 rebounds against Waverly.
Jake Bargen, Centennial: 34 points against Centura.
Easton Marshbanks, Lincoln Christian: 18 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Glenwood, Iowa.
Garrett Ivey, York: 13 points, 7 assists and 4 steals against Lexington.
Dillon Critel, Burwell: 28 points on 13-for-17 shooting in a win over Palmer.
Ethan Yungtum, Elkhorn: 19 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Elkhorn North.
Vincent Garrett, Lincoln High: Season-high 23 points in a win over Norfolk.
Tate Odvody, Omaha Westisde: 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting against Creighton Prep.
Blake Lusk, Brady: 14 points and 16 rebounds against Twin Loup.
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic: Made five three-pointers against Neligh-Oakdale.
Cash Chytka, Cozad: 18 points and 12 rebounds against Holdrege.
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 28 points against Columbus.
Beau Raskamp, Wisner-Pilger: 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting against West Point-Beemer.
Schuyler Mustin, Stuart: 25 points and 11 rebounds against Santee.
Girls basketball
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 33 points, including nine threes, against Lincoln Southeast; 21 points and surpassed 2,000 career points against Lincoln Southwest.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Surpassed 1,000 career points in Patriots' win against Elkhorn South; 35 points, including eight threes, against Papillion-La Vista.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 26 points on 12-of-18 shooting and 12 rebounds against North Platte St. Pat's.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists against Hershey.
Willa Tokporo, Omaha Mercy: 20 points and 20 rebounds against Omaha Roncalli.
Abigail Yelken, Franklin: 22 points and 22 rebounds against Loomis.
Rylie Rice, Northwest: Reached 1,000 career points during game against Adams Central.
Makayla Baughman, Blair: Set school record for career three-pointers with 108.
Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central: 9 points, 18 rebounds and 5 blocks against Bellevue East.
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: 24 points, 6 assists and 6 steals against Omaha Nation.
Marin Rasgorshek, Crete: 25 points against Schuyler.
Lanae Aerts, East Butler: 19 points and 10 rebounds against Hampton.
Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth: 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists against Ogallala.
Karley Golladay, Wahoo: 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists against Waverly.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 21 points and 13 rebounds against Oakland-Craig.
McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: 21 points, including five threes, against Giltner.
Sydnee Winkler, Gering: 26 points against Scottsbluff.
Anna Briggs, York: 16 points and 8 rebounds against Fairbury.
Lauryn Stanley, South Platte: 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting, 9 rebounds and 7 steals against Garden County.
Wrestling
Max McClatchey, Caleb Durr and Evan Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast: Each went 5-0 and combined for 11 pinfall victories at the Northeast Midwest Classic.
Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann: Won a 126-pound title at the Centennial Conference meet behind a pinfall, technical fall and a 3-1 decision in the final.
Levi McGrew, Lincoln Christian: Won a 132-pound title at the Centennial Conference meet.
Cole Maschmann, Beatrice: Won a 160-pound title at the John Higgins Invitational.
Thomas Vance, Milford: Went 5-0, including four pins, on way to 182-pound title at David City Invitational.
Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial: Pinned all four of his opponents at 285 pounds at the David City Invitational.