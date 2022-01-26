 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state
Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

  • Updated
Pius X vs. Fremont, 12.30

Fremont's Taylor McCabe (10) celebrates her three-pointer against Lincoln Pius X during the second half of the HAC girls basketball championship on Dec. 30 at Southeast High School.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Who doesn't love a little midseason award show? That's the focus of this episode of the podcast as hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom distribute some Prep Extra Podcast awards, such as "underrated hero" and of course, the MVP. Then, the guys break down last week and take a look ahead. Don't miss this one.

Three-point splashes and 2,000 career points highlight this week's prep notables.

Boys basketball

Jonny Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 26 points and 8 steals against Columbus Scotus.

Owen Hancock, Wahoo: 22 points on 10-for-12 shooting and 11 rebounds against Waverly.

Jake Bargen, Centennial: 34 points against Centura.

Easton Marshbanks, Lincoln Christian: 18 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Glenwood, Iowa.

Garrett Ivey, York: 13 points, 7 assists and 4 steals against Lexington.

Dillon Critel, Burwell: 28 points on 13-for-17 shooting in a win over Palmer.

Ethan Yungtum, Elkhorn: 19 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Elkhorn North.

Vincent Garrett, Lincoln High: Season-high 23 points in a win over Norfolk.

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westisde: 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting against Creighton Prep.

Blake Lusk, Brady: 14 points and 16 rebounds against Twin Loup.

Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic: Made five three-pointers against Neligh-Oakdale.

Cash Chytka, Cozad: 18 points and 12 rebounds against Holdrege.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 28 points against Columbus.

Beau Raskamp, Wisner-Pilger: 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting against West Point-Beemer.

Schuyler Mustin, Stuart: 25 points and 11 rebounds against Santee.

Girls basketball

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 33 points, including nine threes, against Lincoln Southeast; 21 points and surpassed 2,000 career points against Lincoln Southwest.

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Surpassed 1,000 career points in Patriots' win against Elkhorn South; 35 points, including eight threes, against Papillion-La Vista.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 26 points on 12-of-18 shooting and 12 rebounds against North Platte St. Pat's.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists against Hershey.

Willa Tokporo, Omaha Mercy: 20 points and 20 rebounds against Omaha Roncalli.

Abigail Yelken, Franklin: 22 points and 22 rebounds against Loomis.

Rylie Rice, Northwest: Reached 1,000 career points during game against Adams Central.

Makayla Baughman, Blair: Set school record for career three-pointers with 108.

Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central: 9 points, 18 rebounds and 5 blocks against Bellevue East.

Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: 24 points, 6 assists and 6 steals against Omaha Nation.

Marin Rasgorshek, Crete: 25 points against Schuyler.

Lanae Aerts, East Butler: 19 points and 10 rebounds against Hampton.

Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth: 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists against Ogallala.

Karley Golladay, Wahoo: 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists against Waverly.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 21 points and 13 rebounds against Oakland-Craig.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: 21 points, including five threes, against Giltner.

Sydnee Winkler, Gering: 26 points against Scottsbluff.

Anna Briggs, York: 16 points and 8 rebounds against Fairbury.

Lauryn Stanley, South Platte: 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting, 9 rebounds and 7 steals against Garden County.

Wrestling

Max McClatchey, Caleb Durr and Evan Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast: Each went 5-0 and combined for 11 pinfall victories at the Northeast Midwest Classic.

Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann: Won a 126-pound title at the Centennial Conference meet behind a pinfall, technical fall and a 3-1 decision in the final.

Levi McGrew, Lincoln Christian: Won a 132-pound title at the Centennial Conference meet.

Cole Maschmann, Beatrice: Won a 160-pound title at the John Higgins Invitational.

Thomas Vance, Milford: Went 5-0, including four pins, on way to 182-pound title at David City Invitational.

Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial: Pinned all four of his opponents at 285 pounds at the David City Invitational.

 

