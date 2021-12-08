 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state
Burwell vs. Howells-Dodge, 3.11

Howells-Dodge's Blake Sindelar scores in the second quarter during a D-1 state semifinal game against Burwell on March 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

From a 48-point game (Yes, 48!) to a 35-point performance from a Diller-Odell freshman, here's a look at some notable prep performances from the past week:

Boys basketball

Tyrese Lovejoy, Walthill: 48 points, including 13 three-pointers, against Santee.

Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge: 21 points against Aquinas.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: 27 points against Plattsmouth.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: 33 points on 15-of-23 shooting and 11 rebounds against Elkhorn North.

Trajan Arbuck, Heartland: 31 points against Wilber-Clatonia.

Evan Saathoff, Southern: 22 points against Palmyra.

Jasen Green, Millard North: 26 points against Lincoln High.

Marcus Glock, Wahoo: 23 points against Aurora; 26 points against Bennington.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: 30 points against Overton.

Carter Mann, Burwell: 23 points and 13 rebounds against Fullerton.

Ashton Simmons and Riley Bombeck, Shelton: Combined for 50 points against Franklin.

Daniel Broncaille, Papillion-La Vista South: 24 points against Lincoln Southwest.

Jake Peitz and Bennet Sievers, Hartington-Newcastle: Combined for 42 points against Axtell.

Carter Sintek, Fremont: 25 points, including six threes, against Millard West.

Parker Krusemark, Stanton: 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and 9 rebounds against Tekamah-Herman.

Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF: 23 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists against Battle Creek.

2021-22 prep swimming preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

Girls basketball

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 30 points on 14-of-17 shooting, 10 steals, 6 rebounds and 4 assists against Platteview; 27 points against Omaha Duchesne.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: 15 points, 10 assists and 9 steals against Plattsmouth; 20 points against Auburn.

Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast: 21 points and 25 rebounds against South Sioux City.

Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell: 35 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals against HTRS; 28 points against Thayer Central.

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: 28 points against Falls City; 21 points against Fort Calhoun.

Kloe Lemon, Millard South: 26 points against Lincoln Southeast; hit buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Bellevue West.

Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center: 25 points against Dundy County-Stratton; 24 points against Southwest.

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: 16 points and 8 rebounds against Louisville.

Emily Hebenstreit, Mead: 34 points against Johnson Co. Central; 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals against Cornerstone Christian.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting against Mullen.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: 29 points against Cross County.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan: 16 points and 13 rebounds against St. Mary's.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC: 16 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals against Norfolk Catholic.

Kerolene dos Santos, Parkview Christian: 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting against Whiting, Iowa.

Shayda Vaughn, Hershey: 25 points and 12 rebounds against Gothenburg.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

