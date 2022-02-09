Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

45-point game? Check. 600 career wins? Check. 364 career threes? Check. 200 career wins on the mat? Check. Here's a look at many more notable performances from the past week:

Boys basketball

Braxten Swires, Bridgeport: 45 points in a win over Bayard.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Back-to-back 25-point, 15-rebound games against Ralston and Hastings.

Jake Bargen, Centennial: 37 points on 13-for-19 shooting against Sandy Creek.

Jasen Green, Millard North: 19 points, 10 rebounds and 7 blocks against Elkhorn South.

Lam Kuany, Omaha Bryan: 35 points and 14 rebounds against Lincoln Southeast.

Brady Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X: Recorded fourth-consecutive double-double in a win over Lincoln East.

Henry Burt, Elkhorn South: 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting against Omaha Benson.

Landon Classen, O'Neill: 24 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists against Hartington CC.

Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside: 25 points and 7 rebounds in a win over Bellevue East.

Tayje Hadwiger, Amherst: 18 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists against Loomis.

Carter Mann, Burwell: 25 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Spalding Academy.

Jake Rath, Laurel-C-C: 24 points on 11-for-12 shooting against Wynot.

Quinten Myers, Anselmo-Merna: 8 steals and 6 assists in a win over Twin Loup.

Girls basketball

Jerome Skrdla, Gretna: Picked up his 600th career coaching win with Gretna's win against Omaha North on Tuesday.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 22 points against Glenwood (Iowa), and 23 against Lincoln High; set all-class state record for career three-pointers with 364.

Kerolene Dos Santos, Parkview Christian: School-record 31 points, including 9 three-pointers, and 10 rebounds against Boys Town.

Makayla Baughman, Blair: 25 points against Omaha Roncalli, 17 against Seward and 21 against Lewis Central (Iowa); broke school record for career threes with 120.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting against BRLD.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: 27 points against Omaha Westside, and 25 points against Papillion-La Vista South.

Emma Brown, Malcolm: 14 points and 15 rebounds against Falls City.

Emily Johnson, David City: 19 points, including 5 threes, against Fillmore Central.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 18 points and 11 assists against Omaha Benson.

Katelyn Sanders, Lewiston: 23 points, including five threes, against Diller-Odell.

Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell: 29 points against Falls City.

Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: 14 points and 17 rebounds against McCool Junction.

Delaney White, Norris: 18 points and 10 rebounds against Lincoln Christian.

Olivia Grutsch, Hartington-Newcastle: 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals against Winnebago.

Emily Dropinski, Omaha Roncalli: 25 points against Omaha Mercy.

Maya Dolliver, Pender: 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists against Humphrey/LHF.

Rasheedah Phillips, Lincoln Northeast: 24 points against Omaha Marian.

Kaitlin Kontor, Milford: 23 points against Superior, and 18 points against Sutton.

Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley: 24 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals against Central Valley.

Wrestling

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola: Picked up his 200th career win last week.

Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo: Pinned all three of her opponents to win a 165-pound district title and improve to 44-0.

Makena Schramm, Fairbury: Pinned her two opponents to win a 185-pound title at districts.

Luke MacDonald, Bennington: Pinned his opponent in 16 seconds in the final match to lift Bennington over Blair for the Class B state duals title.

Bowling

Nathaniel Centineo, Bellevue West: Bowled a 300 during the boys state individual championships at Sun Valley Lanes.

