Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

  • Updated
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, 1.15

Millard North's Jasen Green attempts to block Lincoln Northeast's Carlos Valdez's shot at Northeast High School on Jan. 15.

 Journal Star file photo

Welcome to February basketball. Hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom break down the high school hoops scene like this: the early favorites, the contenders and, of course, the "dark horses" that could make an unexpected run.

45-point game? Check. 600 career wins? Check. 364 career threes? Check. 200 career wins on the mat? Check. Here's a look at many more notable performances from the past week:

Boys basketball

Braxten Swires, Bridgeport: 45 points in a win over Bayard.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Back-to-back 25-point, 15-rebound games against Ralston and Hastings.

Jake Bargen, Centennial: 37 points on 13-for-19 shooting against Sandy Creek.

Jasen Green, Millard North: 19 points, 10 rebounds and 7 blocks against Elkhorn South.

Lam Kuany, Omaha Bryan: 35 points and 14 rebounds against Lincoln Southeast.

Brady Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X: Recorded fourth-consecutive double-double in a win over Lincoln East.

Henry Burt, Elkhorn South: 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting against Omaha Benson.

Landon Classen, O'Neill: 24 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists against Hartington CC.

Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside: 25 points and 7 rebounds in a win over Bellevue East.

Tayje Hadwiger, Amherst: 18 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists against Loomis.

Carter Mann, Burwell: 25 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Spalding Academy.

Jake Rath, Laurel-C-C: 24 points on 11-for-12 shooting against Wynot.

Quinten Myers, Anselmo-Merna: 8 steals and 6 assists in a win over Twin Loup.

Girls basketball

Jerome Skrdla, Gretna: Picked up his 600th career coaching win with Gretna's win against Omaha North on Tuesday.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 22 points against Glenwood (Iowa), and 23 against Lincoln High; set all-class state record for career three-pointers with 364.

Kerolene Dos Santos, Parkview Christian: School-record 31 points, including 9 three-pointers, and 10 rebounds against Boys Town.

Makayla Baughman, Blair: 25 points against Omaha Roncalli, 17 against Seward and 21 against Lewis Central (Iowa); broke school record for career threes with 120.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting against BRLD.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: 27 points against Omaha Westside, and 25 points against Papillion-La Vista South.

Emma Brown, Malcolm: 14 points and 15 rebounds against Falls City.

Emily Johnson, David City: 19 points, including 5 threes, against Fillmore Central.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 18 points and 11 assists against Omaha Benson.

Katelyn Sanders, Lewiston: 23 points, including five threes, against Diller-Odell.

Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell: 29 points against Falls City.

Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: 14 points and 17 rebounds against McCool Junction.

Delaney White, Norris: 18 points and 10 rebounds against Lincoln Christian.

Olivia Grutsch, Hartington-Newcastle: 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals against Winnebago.

Emily Dropinski, Omaha Roncalli: 25 points against Omaha Mercy.

Maya Dolliver, Pender: 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists against Humphrey/LHF.

Rasheedah Phillips, Lincoln Northeast: 24 points against Omaha Marian.

Kaitlin Kontor, Milford: 23 points against Superior, and 18 points against Sutton.

Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley: 24 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals against Central Valley.

Wrestling

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola: Picked up his 200th career win last week.

Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo: Pinned all three of her opponents to win a 165-pound district title and improve to 44-0.

Makena Schramm, Fairbury: Pinned her two opponents to win a 185-pound title at districts.

Luke MacDonald, Bennington: Pinned his opponent in 16 seconds in the final match to lift Bennington over Blair for the Class B state duals title.

Bowling

Nathaniel Centineo, Bellevue West: Bowled a 300 during the boys state individual championships at Sun Valley Lanes.

 

