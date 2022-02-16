Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

High-scoring games and players reaching 1,000 (and 1,500) career points highlight this list of the most impressive performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Connor Millikan, Platteview: 46 points and 12 rebounds in a win over DC West.

Austin Holtz, Bennington: Made seven three-pointers during a 35-point performance against Boys Town.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Reached 1,500 career points against Omaha Westside.

Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice and Luke Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista: Reached 1,000 career points last week.

Taye Moore, Lincoln Southeast: 16 points and 5 assists against Columbus.

Henry Burt, Elkhorn South: 21 points and 11 rebounds against Omaha North.

Tate Thompson, St. Mary's: 10 assists, 7 rebounds and 6 points in a win over Spalding Academy.

Barret Boesiger, Norris: Made six three-pointers in a win over Elkhorn North.

Carter Siems, Tri County: 16 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds against Sterling.

River Johnston, North Platte: 31 points against Scottsbluff.

Carsen Schwarz, Fort Calhoun: 21 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists against Raymond Central.

Landon Classen, O'Neill: 19 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists against Ord.

Dillon Critel, Burwell: 34 points, 6 rebounds and 6 steals in a win over Heartland Lutheran.

Paul Fago, Adams Central: 26 points in a win over Lexington.

Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull: 28 points in a win over Osceola.

Girls basketball

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Reached 1,000 career points during Wolves' win against Norris.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Reached 1,000 career points during Clippers' win against Milford.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: 23 points and 20 rebounds against Lawrence-Nelson.

Mattie Campbell, Lincoln East: 29 points against Lincoln Southwest; 17 points and 8 rebounds against Omaha Westside.

Neleigh Gessert, Millard West: 30 points, including 7 threes, against Millard North.

Norah Gessert, Millard West: 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists against Omaha Benson.

May Hedstrom, St. Mary's: 26 points, 9 rebounds and 7 steals against CWC.

Neely Behrns, David City: 25 points and 7 rebounds against Boone Central.

Paige Radenslaben, Anna Clarke and Abigail Carter, Waverly: Radenslaben, 16 points and 5 assists against Hastings; Clarke, 12 points and 13 rebounds; Carter, 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and 7 rebounds against Omaha Westside.

Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Olivia with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists against Gordon-Rushville; Ruthie with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Alex Beveridge, Hershey: 28 points, including 5 threes, against Chadron.

Masa Scheierman, York: 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists against Seward.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals against Dorchester.

Nikia Williams, Burwell: 23 points and 7 assists against Heartland Lutheran.

Sam Ehlers, Ponca: 18 points and 14 rebounds against Homer.

Cylee Jameson, Sandhills/Thedford: 25 points and 12 rebounds against Arthur County.

Rylie Rice, Northwest: 24 points against Boone Central.

Macy Richardson, Sterling: 23 points against Diller-Odell.

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: 23 points against Conestoga.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0