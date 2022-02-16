 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

  Updated
  • 0
Norris vs. Elkhorn North, 1.28

Norris' Anistyn Rice attempts to steal the ball from Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during the EMC championship on Jan. 28 at Elkhorn North High School.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star file photo

High-scoring games and players reaching 1,000 (and 1,500) career points highlight this list of the most impressive performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Connor Millikan, Platteview: 46 points and 12 rebounds in a win over DC West.

Austin Holtz, Bennington: Made seven three-pointers during a 35-point performance against Boys Town.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Reached 1,500 career points against Omaha Westside.

Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice and Luke Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista: Reached 1,000 career points last week.

Taye Moore, Lincoln Southeast: 16 points and 5 assists against Columbus.

Henry Burt, Elkhorn South: 21 points and 11 rebounds against Omaha North.

Tate Thompson, St. Mary's: 10 assists, 7 rebounds and 6 points in a win over Spalding Academy.

Barret Boesiger, Norris: Made six three-pointers in a win over Elkhorn North.

Carter Siems, Tri County: 16 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds against Sterling.

River Johnston, North Platte: 31 points against Scottsbluff.

Carsen Schwarz, Fort Calhoun: 21 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists against Raymond Central.

Landon Classen, O'Neill: 19 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists against Ord.

Dillon Critel, Burwell: 34 points, 6 rebounds and 6 steals in a win over Heartland Lutheran.

Paul Fago, Adams Central: 26 points in a win over Lexington.

Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull: 28 points in a win over Osceola.

Girls basketball

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Reached 1,000 career points during Wolves' win against Norris.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Reached 1,000 career points during Clippers' win against Milford.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: 23 points and 20 rebounds against Lawrence-Nelson.

Mattie Campbell, Lincoln East: 29 points against Lincoln Southwest; 17 points and 8 rebounds against Omaha Westside.

Neleigh Gessert, Millard West: 30 points, including 7 threes, against Millard North.

Norah Gessert, Millard West: 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists against Omaha Benson.

May Hedstrom, St. Mary's: 26 points, 9 rebounds and 7 steals against CWC.

Neely Behrns, David City: 25 points and 7 rebounds against Boone Central.

Paige Radenslaben, Anna Clarke and Abigail Carter, Waverly: Radenslaben, 16 points and 5 assists against Hastings; Clarke, 12 points and 13 rebounds; Carter, 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and 7 rebounds against Omaha Westside.

Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Olivia with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists against Gordon-Rushville; Ruthie with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Alex Beveridge, Hershey: 28 points, including 5 threes, against Chadron.

Masa Scheierman, York: 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists against Seward.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals against Dorchester.

Nikia Williams, Burwell: 23 points and 7 assists against Heartland Lutheran.

Sam Ehlers, Ponca: 18 points and 14 rebounds against Homer.

Cylee Jameson, Sandhills/Thedford: 25 points and 12 rebounds against Arthur County.

Rylie Rice, Northwest: 24 points against Boone Central.

Macy Richardson, Sterling: 23 points against Diller-Odell.

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: 23 points against Conestoga.

