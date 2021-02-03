Prep Extra Credit, 2/4: A look at some notable performances from around the state

This week's notables are full of 1,000 career point scorers and Chucky Hepburn's triple-double.
Boys basketball
Connor Millikan, Platteview: 32 points in win over Wahoo on Saturday in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament final.
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in win over Millard North; 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in overtime victory against Creighton Prep.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 31 points in win over Omaha North.
Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: 36 points in victory over Lincoln High.
Rylan Smith and Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: Smith scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half of a win over Lincoln North Star. Bohrer had 23 points vs. Omaha Central.
Jay Dawson, Omaha Central: 26 points in victory over Lincoln Southwest.
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: 35 points win over BDS in the Crossroads Conference Tournament final.
Jaheim Curry, Parkview Christian: 24 points in win over Brownell Talbot.
Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: 33 points vs. Elkhorn South and 20 points vs. Grand Island.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 21 points, 7 assists in win over Lincoln Southeast.
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 39 points vs. Omaha Bryan and 24 in win over Northeast.
Carson Roubicek & Kyle Marick, Douglas County West: Roubicek 28 points and Marick 24 in win over Syracuse.
Micah Moore, Fremont: 25 points in win over Omaha Northwest.
Carter Ruse, Freeman: Scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter of a win over Malcolm.
Garrett Fortney, College View: 24 points in win against Cornerstone Christian.
Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 25 points in win over Lincoln North Star.
Aiden Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood: 23 points in win over DC West.
Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice: 23 points in win against Plattsmouth.
Aidan McDowell, Crete: 22 points in win over Schuyler.
Evan Meyersick, Millard West: 26 points in victory against Lincoln East.
Girls basketball
Grace Cave, Weeping Water: School-record 39 points against Falls City.
Abby Krieser, Lincoln North Star: Became first player in North Star history to reach 1,000 career points.
Kylie Baumert, Sutton: 28 points against David City; reached 1,000 career points.
Xytlaly Bautista, Sutton: 23 points against David City.
Erica Stratman, Cross County: 19 points and 13 rebounds against Nebraska Lutheran; reached 1,000 career points.
Cora Olsen, Millard South: 37 points against Glenwood, Iowa.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: 24 points, 19 in the first quarter, against Millard West.
Autumn Dickmander, South Platte: 23 points and 8 rebounds against Garden County.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 29 points, including 6 three-pointers, against Norfolk.
Taryn Wagner, Central City: 26 points against David City; reached 1,000 career points.
Freddie Wallace, Lincoln Southwest: 20 points, including 14-of-17 free throws, against Omaha Central.
Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: Reached 1,000 career points.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: Reached 1,000 career points during Hawkettes' win in the Centennial Conference Tournament final.
Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center: 30 points against Wauneta-Palisade; 24 points and 10 rebounds vs. Medicine Valley.
Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists against Lincoln High.
Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Pat's: 26 points against Kimball.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 20 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds against Lutheran High Northeast; 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 steals vs. Central Valley.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 23 points and 11 rebounds against Bayard.
Maddie Portwine, York: 25 points against Holdrege.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 22 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals against Wisner-Pilger.
Paige Beller, Humphrey/LHF: 20 points and 13 rebounds against Elgin/PJ.
Samantha Moore, Mullen: 18 points, 6 assists and 7 steals against Sandhills/Thedford.
Riley Jensen, Bellevue East: 26 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha Burke.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 24 points and 13 rebounds against Columbus.
Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: 23 points against DC West.
