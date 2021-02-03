Prep Extra Credit, 2/4: A look at some notable performances from around the state

This week's notables are full of 1,000 career point scorers and Chucky Hepburn's triple-double.

Boys basketball

Connor Millikan, Platteview: 32 points in win over Wahoo on Saturday in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament final.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in win over Millard North; 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in overtime victory against Creighton Prep.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 31 points in win over Omaha North.

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: 36 points in victory over Lincoln High.

Rylan Smith and Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: Smith scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half of a win over Lincoln North Star. Bohrer had 23 points vs. Omaha Central.

Jay Dawson, Omaha Central: 26 points in victory over Lincoln Southwest.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: 35 points win over BDS in the Crossroads Conference Tournament final.