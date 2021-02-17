Prep Extra Credit, 2/17: A look at some notable performances from around the state

This week's notables include Creighton's John Mitchell erupting for 61 points, including a 47-point first half, and a Millard North duo.

Boys basketball

John Mitchell III, Creighton: Went off for 61 points in a win over Plainview, 47 of which came in the first half. That’s tied for eighth all-time in Nebraska’s single-game scoring records.

Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas, Millard North: Sallis scored 32 points and Thomas had 29 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals in a win over Oak Hill Academy in the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: 34 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in overtime win against Millard South and 20 points in win over Bellevue East.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 25 points vs. Lincoln Southwest.

Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, Lincoln North Star: 24 and 21 points, respectively, in victory over Omaha Central.

Trey Deveaux, Norris: 24 points in win over Elkhorn.

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: 23 points in win over Malcolm.