Prep Extra Credit, 2/17: A look at some notable performances from around the state

This week's notables include Creighton's John Mitchell erupting for 61 points, including a 47-point first half, and a Millard North duo.
Boys basketball
John Mitchell III, Creighton: Went off for 61 points in a win over Plainview, 47 of which came in the first half. That’s tied for eighth all-time in Nebraska’s single-game scoring records.
Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas, Millard North: Sallis scored 32 points and Thomas had 29 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals in a win over Oak Hill Academy in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: 34 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in overtime win against Millard South and 20 points in win over Bellevue East.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 25 points vs. Lincoln Southwest.
Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, Lincoln North Star: 24 and 21 points, respectively, in victory over Omaha Central.
Trey Deveaux, Norris: 24 points in win over Elkhorn.
Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: 23 points in win over Malcolm.
Hayden Frank, Malcolm: 24 points vs. Centennial.
Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 24 points in win over DC West.
Garrett Fortney, College View: 26 points vs. Weeping Water.
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 29 points, 12 rebounds in win over Omaha North and 22 points in win over Mount Michael.
Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: 23 points in win over Omaha Northwest.
Preston Pearson, Kearney: 24 points in overtime win against North Star.
Girls basketball
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: 30 points, including 5 three-pointers, against Yutan.
Freddie Wallace, Lincoln Southwest: 17 points and 14 rebounds against Omaha Northwest.
Holly Wilen, Palmyra: 30 points against Cornerstone Christian.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals against Kearney.
Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial: Surpassed 1,000 career points.
Hannah Kepler, Milford: Surpassed 1,000 career points.
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: 28 points against Lincoln Southeast.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 23 points against Omaha South.
Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: 27 points against Conestoga.
Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury: 27 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals against Schuyler.
Kylie Baumert, Sutton: 25 points against Fillmore Central.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 23 points against Oakland-Craig.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 24 points and 21 rebounds against Twin River.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: 27 points against Lincoln North Star.
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 27 points against Bennington.
Emily Hebenstreit, Mead: 25 points against Omaha Christian.
Taryn Wagner, Central City: 27 points against Fullerton.
Caragan Tietz, BRLD: 19 points and 7 assists against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Ruthie 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Olivia 24 points and 12 rebounds against Morrill.
Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists against Plattsmouth.
Hailey Kleinschmit, Norfolk: 25 points against Omaha Northwest.
Swimming and diving
Katerina Hoffman, Lincoln Southeast: HAC meet record and Southeast pool record 501.45 in diving.
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: HAC meet records in the boys 50 freestyle (:20.13) and 200 freestyle (1:40.07).
Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest: HAC meet records in the boys 100 freestyle (46.16) and 100 breaststroke (:54.58).
Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast: Won the girls 50 (:24.21) and 100 (:52.19) freestyles, and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay team at the HAC meet.
John Watson, Creighton Prep: Metro meet record 4:39.94 in the boys 500 freestyle.