Prep Extra Credit, 2/17: A look at some notable performances from around the state
  Updated
Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis (left) scored seven straight points in the fourth quarter to lead Millard North past Oak Hill Academy on Saturday in Grand Island.

 JOSH SALMON, THE GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT

This week's notables include Creighton's John Mitchell erupting for 61 points, including a 47-point first half, and a Millard North duo.

Boys basketball

John Mitchell III, Creighton: Went off for 61 points in a win over Plainview, 47 of which came in the first half. That’s tied for eighth all-time in Nebraska’s single-game scoring records.

Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas, Millard North: Sallis scored 32 points and Thomas had 29 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals in a win over Oak Hill Academy in the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: 34 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in overtime win against Millard South and 20 points in win over Bellevue East.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 25 points vs. Lincoln Southwest.

Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, Lincoln North Star: 24 and 21 points, respectively, in victory over Omaha Central.

Trey Deveaux, Norris: 24 points in win over Elkhorn.

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: 23 points in win over Malcolm.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: 24 points vs. Centennial.

Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 24 points in win over DC West.

Garrett Fortney, College View: 26 points vs. Weeping Water.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 29 points, 12 rebounds in win over Omaha North and 22 points in win over Mount Michael.

Jared Bohrer, Lincoln Southwest: 23 points in win over Omaha Northwest.

Preston Pearson, Kearney: 24 points in overtime win against North Star.

Girls basketball

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: 30 points, including 5 three-pointers, against Yutan.

Freddie Wallace, Lincoln Southwest: 17 points and 14 rebounds against Omaha Northwest.

Holly Wilen, Palmyra: 30 points against Cornerstone Christian.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals against Kearney.

Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial: Surpassed 1,000 career points.

Hannah Kepler, Milford: Surpassed 1,000 career points.

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: 28 points against Lincoln Southeast.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 23 points against Omaha South.

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: 27 points against Conestoga.

Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury: 27 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals against Schuyler.

Kylie Baumert, Sutton: 25 points against Fillmore Central.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 23 points against Oakland-Craig.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 24 points and 21 rebounds against Twin River.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: 27 points against Lincoln North Star.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 27 points against Bennington.

Emily Hebenstreit, Mead: 25 points against Omaha Christian.

Taryn Wagner, Central City: 27 points against Fullerton.

Caragan Tietz, BRLD: 19 points and 7 assists against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Ruthie 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Olivia 24 points and 12 rebounds against Morrill.

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists against Plattsmouth.

Hailey Kleinschmit, Norfolk: 25 points against Omaha Northwest.

Swimming and diving

Katerina Hoffman, Lincoln Southeast: HAC meet record and Southeast pool record 501.45 in diving. 

Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: HAC meet records in the boys 50 freestyle (:20.13) and 200 freestyle (1:40.07).

Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest: HAC meet records in the boys 100 freestyle (46.16) and 100 breaststroke (:54.58).

Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast: Won the girls 50 (:24.21) and 100 (:52.19) freestyles, and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay team at the HAC meet.

John Watson, Creighton Prep: Metro meet record 4:39.94 in the boys 500 freestyle.

