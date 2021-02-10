 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 2/10: A look at some notable performances from around the state
Prep Extra Credit, 2/10: A look at some notable performances from around the state

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 12.31

Lincoln East's Haley Peterson fouls Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff during a girls Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game at Lincoln East on Dec. 31, 2020.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

This week's notables include Isaac Traudt tying a long-standing Class A record, and Jillian Aschoff dishing out a school record.

Boys basketball

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 57 points against Norfolk, which tied a Class A single-game record.

Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 29 points against Lincoln Southwest.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: 36 points against Crete.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 35 points and 9 rebounds against Norfolk.

Lane Fox, Conestoga: 38 points against Raymond Central.

Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian: 29 points against Aquinas.

Caleb Hrabik, Louisville: 24 points against Raymond Central.

Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West: 24 points and 14 rebounds against Omaha South.

Gavin Logemann & Sam Sleister, Archbishop Bergan: Logemann 32 points and Sleister 7-of-8 on threes and 23 points against Boys Town.

Owen McDonald, McCool Junction: 26 points against Exeter-Milligan.

Carson Roubicek, DC West: 28 points against Syracuse.

Calvin Antholz, Johnson Co. Central: 27 points against Palmyra.

Mark Lual, Parkview Christian: 24 points against Boys Town.

Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 28 points against McCool Junction; 29 points against Hampton.

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting against Omaha North.

Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's: 31 points against Boyd County.

Trenton Buescher, Deshler: 27 points and 13 rebounds against Heartland.

Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF: 31 points, 9 rebounds, 9 steals and 7 assists against Pender.

Girls basketball

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 29 points, including 6 three-pointers, 7 rebounds and 7 assists against Lincoln High.

Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: 10 points and 9 assists against Elkhorn; set the school's career assists record (385) in less than three seasons.

Morgan Ramsey, CWC: 23 points against Elkhorn Valley; 21 points and 11 rebounds vs. Elgin/PJ.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 22 points and 7 rebounds vs. Oakland-Craig.

Jenna Hoelscher, Papillion-La Vista: 27 points, including five three-pointers, against Omaha Burke.

Jordan Snyder, BRLD: 22 points and 10 rebounds vs. West Point-Beemer.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists against BRLD.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 30 points against Conestoga; 26 points against DC West.

Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley: 22 points and 13 rebounds vs. North Central.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals against Aquinas.

Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: 31 points against Papillion-La Vista.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: 23 points vs. Waverly.

Grace Cave, Weeping Water: 25 points against Auburn.

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: 23 points against East Atchison, Missouri.

Autumn Dickmander, South Platte: 24 points and 10 rebounds against Maywood-Hayes Center.

Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig: 27 points against Archbishop Bergan.

 

