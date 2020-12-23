Prep Extra Credit, 12/23: A loot at some notable high school performances from the past week

Boys basketball
Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge: School-record 40 points in double-overtime win against BRLD, snapping the Wolverines’ 55-game winning streak.
Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: The senior guard has put together three straight games of 25 points each against Lincoln High, Omaha Bryan and Columbus to lead the Rockets to a 3-0 start.
Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: 30 points in win over Lincoln High and 28 in victory against Omaha South.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 23 points in win over Omaha Westside and 23 points vs. Lincoln Southwest.
Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 22 points in win over Lincoln East.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 21 points vs. Millard North.
Jaxon Weyand and Seth Stutzman, Milford: Weyand had 23 points and Stutzman added 22 to lead Milford (7-0) to a win over North Bend Central.
Mark Lual, Parkview Christian: 21 points in win over Lewiston.
Kallan Herman, Norfolk: 33 points vs. Lincoln Southwest.
Cam Foster, Adams Central: 22 points in win over York.
Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 32 points vs. Friend.
Joshua Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: 25 points in victory against Seward.
Isaak Fredrickson, Raymond Central: 21 points in win over Malcolm.
Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 22 points in win over Ashland-Greenwood.
Kaden Glynn, Beatrice: 21 points in victory against Omaha Roncalli.
Charlie Fletcher, Omaha Skutt: 24 points in win over Beatrice.
Brady Timm, Yutan: 22 points in win over Raymond Central.
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: 42 points in victory against Brady.
Austin Holtz, Bennington: 31 points in win over Crete.
Jack Johnson, Kearney: 26 points in victory over Columbus.
Girls basketball
Taryn Wagner, Central City: 40 points, including 9 three-pointers, against Sandy Creek.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 35 points against Nebraska Christian.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 34 points and 21 rebounds against Lincoln North Star.
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: 20 points and 6 steals against Raymond Central.
Taniya Golden, Omaha Northwest: 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting and 14 rebounds vs. Papillion-La Vista South.
Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice: 29 points against Omaha Roncalli.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 25 points against Waverly.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 28 points, including the game-winning free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining, against Papillion-La Vista.
Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig: 28 points and 6 steals against Wisner-Pilger.
Kira Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 27 points against Nebraska City.
Haley Christensen, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: 22 points and 12 rebounds against Plainview.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: 26 points against Bishop LeBlond, Mo.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: 24 points, 8 steals and 7 rebounds vs. Columbus.
Xitlaly Bautista, Sutton: 24 points against Nebraska Christian.
Makayla Baughman, Blair: 24 points, including 20 in the second half, against Platteview.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: 25 points against Fillmore Central.
Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: 25 points and 9 rebounds against Bellevue West.
Emily Hebenstreit, Mead: 24 points against Brownell Talbot.
Emily Miller, Lawrence-Nelson: 22 points and 12 rebounds against Friend.
Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast: 22 points and 8 steals against Winside.
Aleziah Anderson, Parkview Christian: 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals vs. Heartland Christian (Iowa).
Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals against Nebraska Lutheran; 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals vs. High Plains.
