Prep Extra Credit, 12/23: A loot at some notable high school performances from the past week

Boys basketball

Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge: School-record 40 points in double-overtime win against BRLD, snapping the Wolverines’ 55-game winning streak.

Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: The senior guard has put together three straight games of 25 points each against Lincoln High, Omaha Bryan and Columbus to lead the Rockets to a 3-0 start.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: 30 points in win over Lincoln High and 28 in victory against Omaha South.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 23 points in win over Omaha Westside and 23 points vs. Lincoln Southwest.

Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 22 points in win over Lincoln East.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 21 points vs. Millard North.

Jaxon Weyand and Seth Stutzman, Milford: Weyand had 23 points and Stutzman added 22 to lead Milford (7-0) to a win over North Bend Central.

Mark Lual, Parkview Christian: 21 points in win over Lewiston.

Kallan Herman, Norfolk: 33 points vs. Lincoln Southwest.