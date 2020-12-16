 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 12/16: A look at notable performances from the past week
Prep Extra Credit, 12/16: A look at notable performances from the past week

  • Updated
Bennington vs. Norris, 2.29

Norris' Trey Deveaux (0) drives to the basket in the second half against Bennington during a Class B district final at Norris Middle School in Firth on Feb. 29, 2020.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Here's a look at some of the top performances on the hardwood:

Boys basketball

Trey Deveaux, Norris: 33 points, 25 in the second half of a win over Blair.

Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian: 28 points in win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Cole Siems, Tri County: 29 points in win over Centennial and 22 points in win over Southern.

Jed Walford, Northwest: 26 points in victory against Seward.

Cory Hollinger, Cross County: 24 points in win over Malcolm.

Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 20 points in win against Wayne.

Trev Peters, Heartland: 34 points in victory over Exeter-Milligan.

Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 29 points vs. Heartland.

Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic: 23 points in win over HTRS.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 22 points, 7 assists, 5 steals in win over Papillion-La Vista.

Jake Bargen, Centennial: 24 points in win over Fairbury.

Drew Johnson, Malcolm: 23 points in victory against Elmwood-Murdock.

Saint Thomas and Hunter Sallis, Millard North: Thomas had 30 points in win over Papillion-La Vista, while Sallis went for 28 points in victory against Omaha Benson.

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: 28 points in win over Fremont.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: 35 points in win over Beatrice.

Girls basketball

Brianna Stai, Norris: 18 points and 12 rebounds against Blair.

Sarah Shepard, Fremont: 20 points and 8 rebounds against Omaha Benson; 21 points and 8 rebounds against Grand Island.

Haley Fleischman, Overton: 30 points on 15-of-16 shooting and 16 rebounds against Southern Valley.

Morgan Ramsey, CWC: 25 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals against Elkhorn Valley; 30 points vs. West Holt.

Tonja Heirigs, North Patte St. Pat's: 29 points against Hershey.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 30 points against Weeping Water.

Alexis Billeter, Loomis: 19 points and 10 rebounds against Bertrand.

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC: 21 points and 7 rebounds against North Platte.

Ilycia Guerue, Morrill: 21 points and 13 steals against Garden County.

Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan: 24 points and 8 rebounds against Brownell Talbot.

CeCe Hacker and Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: Hacker with 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting; Harrison with 22 points and 11 rebounds vs. Omaha Northwest.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 30 points against Elkhorn South; 21 points vs. Papillion-La Vista.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 22 points and 10 rebounds against West Point-Beemer.

Emily Hebenstreit, Mead: 28 points against Palmyra.

Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central: 30 points against Thayer Central.

Kylie Baumert, Sutton: 27 points against Lincoln Christian.

Keisha Snyder, Winnebago: 22 points and 16 rebounds against Oakland-Craig.

