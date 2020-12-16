Prep Extra Credit, 12/16: A look at notable performances from the past week

Drew Johnson, Malcolm: 23 points in victory against Elmwood-Murdock.

Saint Thomas and Hunter Sallis, Millard North: Thomas had 30 points in win over Papillion-La Vista, while Sallis went for 28 points in victory against Omaha Benson.

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: 28 points in win over Fremont.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: 35 points in win over Beatrice.

Girls basketball

Brianna Stai, Norris: 18 points and 12 rebounds against Blair.

Sarah Shepard, Fremont: 20 points and 8 rebounds against Omaha Benson; 21 points and 8 rebounds against Grand Island.

Haley Fleischman, Overton: 30 points on 15-of-16 shooting and 16 rebounds against Southern Valley.

Morgan Ramsey, CWC: 25 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals against Elkhorn Valley; 30 points vs. West Holt.

Tonja Heirigs, North Patte St. Pat's: 29 points against Hershey.