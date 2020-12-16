Prep Extra Credit, 12/16: A look at notable performances from the past week

Here's a look at some of the top performances on the hardwood:
Boys basketball
Trey Deveaux, Norris: 33 points, 25 in the second half of a win over Blair.
Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian: 28 points in win over Lincoln Lutheran.
Cole Siems, Tri County: 29 points in win over Centennial and 22 points in win over Southern.
Jed Walford, Northwest: 26 points in victory against Seward.
Cory Hollinger, Cross County: 24 points in win over Malcolm.
Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 20 points in win against Wayne.
Trev Peters, Heartland: 34 points in victory over Exeter-Milligan.
Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 29 points vs. Heartland.
Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic: 23 points in win over HTRS.
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 22 points, 7 assists, 5 steals in win over Papillion-La Vista.
Jake Bargen, Centennial: 24 points in win over Fairbury.
Drew Johnson, Malcolm: 23 points in victory against Elmwood-Murdock.
Saint Thomas and Hunter Sallis, Millard North: Thomas had 30 points in win over Papillion-La Vista, while Sallis went for 28 points in victory against Omaha Benson.
Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: 28 points in win over Fremont.
Connor Millikan, Platteview: 35 points in win over Beatrice.
Girls basketball
Brianna Stai, Norris: 18 points and 12 rebounds against Blair.
Sarah Shepard, Fremont: 20 points and 8 rebounds against Omaha Benson; 21 points and 8 rebounds against Grand Island.
Haley Fleischman, Overton: 30 points on 15-of-16 shooting and 16 rebounds against Southern Valley.
Morgan Ramsey, CWC: 25 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals against Elkhorn Valley; 30 points vs. West Holt.
Tonja Heirigs, North Patte St. Pat's: 29 points against Hershey.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 30 points against Weeping Water.
Alexis Billeter, Loomis: 19 points and 10 rebounds against Bertrand.
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC: 21 points and 7 rebounds against North Platte.
Ilycia Guerue, Morrill: 21 points and 13 steals against Garden County.
Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan: 24 points and 8 rebounds against Brownell Talbot.
CeCe Hacker and Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: Hacker with 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting; Harrison with 22 points and 11 rebounds vs. Omaha Northwest.
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 30 points against Elkhorn South; 21 points vs. Papillion-La Vista.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 22 points and 10 rebounds against West Point-Beemer.
Emily Hebenstreit, Mead: 28 points against Palmyra.
Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central: 30 points against Thayer Central.
Kylie Baumert, Sutton: 27 points against Lincoln Christian.
Keisha Snyder, Winnebago: 22 points and 16 rebounds against Oakland-Craig.
