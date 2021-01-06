Prep Extra Credit, 1/6: A look at some notable performances from around the state

A 48-point game in the Metro Tournament championship game highlights this week's list of notables.
Boys basketball
Saint Thomas, Millard North: 48 points and 12 rebounds in double-overtime win against Bellevue West in the finals of the Metro Conference tournament. Thomas made 19 of 27 shots overall and 5 of 9 from beyond the three-point arc.
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 19 points and 13 assists vs. Millard North in the Metro finals.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 24 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in win over Lincoln North Star and 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting in victory against Grand Island in the Heartland Athletic Conference semifinals.
Sam Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X: 25 points in win over Lincoln North Star in the HAC semifinals.
Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, North Star: Abdelkarim had 29 points and Brown 24 vs. Pius X.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 28 points vs. Lincoln Northeast.
Aaron Langemeier, Schuyler: 25 points in win over York.
Carter Sintek, Fremont: 28 points in win over Columbus.
Cade Wiseman, Sutton: 22 points in overtime win against Centura.
Brady Timm, Yutan: 25 points in victory against Wahoo.
Mason Combs, Wilber-Clatonia: 23 points in win over Syracuse.
Brayson Mueller, Norris: 22 points in win over Elkhorn.
Seth Stutzman, Milford: 25 points in victory against Falls City.
Girls basketball
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 34 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals against Plattsmouth.
Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: 34 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals against Winnebago.
Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast: 22 points and 15 rebounds vs. Columbus; 15 points and 19 rebounds vs. North Star.
Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC: 30 points against Fullerton.
Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: 26 points against Millard South.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 31 points against Omaha Roncalli and 29 points against Wahoo.
Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh: 25 points, including a school-record 7 three-pointers, against Fillmore Central.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 33 points, 9 rebounds, 8 steals and 6 assists against Norfolk Catholic.
Hannah Kepler, Milford: 29 points and 10 steals against Falls City.
Delaney White, Norris: 17 points and 12 rebounds against Elkhorn.
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig: 26 points against Elmwood-Murdock.
Emily Johnson, David City: 25 points against East Butler.
Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central: Kaitlyn had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals against GACC; Sydney had 17 points vs. GACC and 23 points vs. Raymond Central.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: 26 points and 14 rebounds vs. Cozad.
Taryn Wagner, Central City: 26 points against Twin River.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting and 13 rebounds against Burns, Wyoming.
Macy Bryant, Fremont: 20 points, including 6-of-7 on three-pointers, against Lincoln Pius X.
Miriam Miller, Lincoln Pius X: 23 points against Fremont.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 22 points and 5 assists against Lincoln Southwest; 25 points against Columbus.
Zadie Plager, Johnson County Central: 16 points and 19 rebounds against Tri County.
Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton: 23 points against Silver Lake.
Mattie Pohl, York: 21 points and 9 rebounds against Schuyler.
