Prep Extra Credit, 1/6: A look at some notable performances from around the state
  • Updated
Millard North vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 3.12

Millard North’s Saint Thomas (right) chases the ball he stole from Papillion-La Vista South’s Josiah Beckenhauer in the first half during a Class A boys state tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 12, 2020.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

A 48-point game in the Metro Tournament championship game highlights this week's list of notables.

Boys basketball

Saint Thomas, Millard North: 48 points and 12 rebounds in double-overtime win against Bellevue West in the finals of the Metro Conference tournament. Thomas made 19 of 27 shots overall and 5 of 9 from beyond the three-point arc.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 19 points and 13 assists vs. Millard North in the Metro finals.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 24 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in win over Lincoln North Star and 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting in victory against Grand Island in the Heartland Athletic Conference semifinals.

Sam Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X: 25 points in win over Lincoln North Star in the HAC semifinals.

Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, North Star: Abdelkarim had 29 points and Brown 24 vs. Pius X.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 28 points vs. Lincoln Northeast.

Aaron Langemeier, Schuyler: 25 points in win over York.

Carter Sintek, Fremont: 28 points in win over Columbus.

Cade Wiseman, Sutton: 22 points in overtime win against Centura.

Brady Timm, Yutan: 25 points in victory against Wahoo.

Mason Combs, Wilber-Clatonia: 23 points in win over Syracuse.

Brayson Mueller, Norris: 22 points in win over Elkhorn.

Seth Stutzman, Milford: 25 points in victory against Falls City.

Girls basketball

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 34 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals against Plattsmouth.

Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: 34 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals against Winnebago.

Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast: 22 points and 15 rebounds vs. Columbus; 15 points and 19 rebounds vs. North Star.

Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC: 30 points against Fullerton.

Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: 26 points against Millard South.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 31 points against Omaha Roncalli and 29 points against Wahoo.

Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh: 25 points, including a school-record 7 three-pointers, against Fillmore Central.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 33 points, 9 rebounds, 8 steals and 6 assists against Norfolk Catholic.

Hannah Kepler, Milford: 29 points and 10 steals against Falls City.

Delaney White, Norris: 17 points and 12 rebounds against Elkhorn.

Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig: 26 points against Elmwood-Murdock.

Emily Johnson, David City: 25 points against East Butler.

Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central: Kaitlyn had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals against GACC; Sydney had 17 points vs. GACC and 23 points vs. Raymond Central.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: 26 points and 14 rebounds vs. Cozad.

Taryn Wagner, Central City: 26 points against Twin River.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting and 13 rebounds against Burns, Wyoming.

Macy Bryant, Fremont: 20 points, including 6-of-7 on three-pointers, against Lincoln Pius X.

Miriam Miller, Lincoln Pius X: 23 points against Fremont.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 22 points and 5 assists against Lincoln Southwest; 25 points against Columbus.

Zadie Plager, Johnson County Central: 16 points and 19 rebounds against Tri County.

Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton: 23 points against Silver Lake.

Mattie Pohl, York: 21 points and 9 rebounds against Schuyler.

Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to cgrell@journalstar.com or sports@journalstar.com.

