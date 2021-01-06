Prep Extra Credit, 1/6: A look at some notable performances from around the state

A 48-point game in the Metro Tournament championship game highlights this week's list of notables.

Boys basketball

Saint Thomas, Millard North: 48 points and 12 rebounds in double-overtime win against Bellevue West in the finals of the Metro Conference tournament. Thomas made 19 of 27 shots overall and 5 of 9 from beyond the three-point arc.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: 19 points and 13 assists vs. Millard North in the Metro finals.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 24 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in win over Lincoln North Star and 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting in victory against Grand Island in the Heartland Athletic Conference semifinals.

Sam Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X: 25 points in win over Lincoln North Star in the HAC semifinals.

Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, North Star: Abdelkarim had 29 points and Brown 24 vs. Pius X.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 28 points vs. Lincoln Northeast.

Aaron Langemeier, Schuyler: 25 points in win over York.