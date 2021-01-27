Prep Extra Credit, 1/27: A look at some notable performances from around the state

John Mitchell's 53-point night highlights this week's notable performances.
Boys basketball
John Mitchell, Creighton: Career-high 53 points in win over Elkhorn Valley.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 34 points in win over Fremont.
Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas, Millard North: Sallis had 27 points and Thomas 25 in win over Omaha Burke.
Kallan Herman, Norfolk: 36 points in win over Lincoln High and 26 points vs. Lincoln Pius X.
Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, Lincoln North Star: Abdelkarim 24 points in victory against Lincoln East; Brown 21 points in win over Grand Island.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 22 points vs. North Star.
Pierce Bazil and Zach Moerer, Lincoln Northeast: Bazil 22 points in victory against Lincoln Southeast, and Moerer 21 points in win over Lincoln Southwest.
Mark Lual, Parkview Christian: 21 points in win over Lawrence-Nelson.
Colton Jantzen, Tri County: 24 points in win over Fillmore Central.
Bennett Crandall, Beatrice: 23 points in win over Hastings.
Cole Murray, Waverly: 25 points win victory against Wahoo.
Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 26 points vs. Waverly.
River Johnston, North Platte: 31 points in win over York.
Girls basketball
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 32 points, including 10 three-pointers, against Bellevue East.
Mya Skoff and Baylee Egan, Bellevue East: Skoff 29 points and Egan 21 rebounds against Bellevue West.
Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: 27 points against Harlan, Iowa.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 27 points, 10 steals, 9 rebounds and 6 assists against Burwell.
Reilly Palmer & Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Palmer 23 points and 9 rebounds, and Prince 14 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists against Omaha Benson.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 27 points against Norfolk.
Kienan Paulk, Wood River: 24 points and 10 rebounds against Shelton.
Ilycia Guerue, Morrill: 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists against Hemingford.
Jacquelyn Schelkopf, Fillmore Central: 26 points against Tri County.
Erin Miller, Lawrence-Nelson: 27 points against Parkview Christian.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 14 points and 14 rebounds against Oakland-Craig.
Chloe Hanel, Humphrey/LHF: 18 points, 6 assists and 4 steals against Twin River.
Ally Kort, Meridian: 23 points and 7 rebounds against Giltner.
Brynn Wortman, Hartington CC: 25 points against Guardian Angels CC.
Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.