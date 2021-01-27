 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 1/27: A look at some notable performances from around the state
Waverly vs. Wahoo, 1.21

Wahoo's Trevor Kasischke drives the ball up the court against Waverly in the first half Thursday in Wahoo.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

John Mitchell's 53-point night highlights this week's notable performances.

Boys basketball

John Mitchell, Creighton: Career-high 53 points in win over Elkhorn Valley.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 34 points in win over Fremont.

Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas, Millard North: Sallis had 27 points and Thomas 25 in win over Omaha Burke.

Kallan Herman, Norfolk: 36 points in win over Lincoln High and 26 points vs. Lincoln Pius X.

Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, Lincoln North Star: Abdelkarim 24 points in victory against Lincoln East; Brown 21 points in win over Grand Island.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 22 points vs. North Star.

Pierce Bazil and Zach Moerer, Lincoln Northeast: Bazil 22 points in victory against Lincoln Southeast, and Moerer 21 points in win over Lincoln Southwest.

Mark Lual, Parkview Christian: 21 points in win over Lawrence-Nelson.

Colton Jantzen, Tri County: 24 points in win over Fillmore Central.

Bennett Crandall, Beatrice: 23 points in win over Hastings.

Cole Murray, Waverly: 25 points win victory against Wahoo.

Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 26 points vs. Waverly.

River Johnston, North Platte: 31 points in win over York.

Girls basketball

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 32 points, including 10 three-pointers, against Bellevue East.

Mya Skoff and Baylee Egan, Bellevue East: Skoff 29 points and Egan 21 rebounds against Bellevue West.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: 27 points against Harlan, Iowa.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 27 points, 10 steals, 9 rebounds and 6 assists against Burwell.

Reilly Palmer & Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Palmer 23 points and 9 rebounds, and Prince 14 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists against Omaha Benson.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 27 points against Norfolk.

Kienan Paulk, Wood River: 24 points and 10 rebounds against Shelton.

Ilycia Guerue, Morrill: 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists against Hemingford.

Jacquelyn Schelkopf, Fillmore Central: 26 points against Tri County.

Erin Miller, Lawrence-Nelson: 27 points against Parkview Christian.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: 14 points and 14 rebounds against Oakland-Craig.

Chloe Hanel, Humphrey/LHF: 18 points, 6 assists and 4 steals against Twin River.

Ally Kort, Meridian: 23 points and 7 rebounds against Giltner.

Brynn Wortman, Hartington CC: 25 points against Guardian Angels CC.

Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

