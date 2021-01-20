Prep Extra Credit, 1/20: A look at some notable performances from around the state

A coaching milestone and a buzzer-beater lead off this week's notable performances.

Boys basketball

Millard North coach Tim Cannon: Picked up his 500th career coaching victory in a win over Omaha Central.

Mark Lual, Parkview Christian: Hit the game-winning three-pointer in a semifinal win over Freeman, then scored 24 points in a win over Tri County in the A division finals of the MUDECAS Tournament.

Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, Lincoln North Star: Abdelkarim had 35 points in win over Norfolk and 27 in victory against Elkhorn South. Brown scored 20 against Norfolk.

Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 28 points, 10 rebounds in win over Lincoln Northeast and 20 points in victory against Omaha Central.

Trey Deveaux, Norris: 21 points in win over York.

Jake Erwin, York: 23 points vs. Norris.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 28 points vs. Kearney.