Prep Extra Credit, 1/20: A look at some notable performances from around the state

A coaching milestone and a buzzer-beater lead off this week's notable performances.
Boys basketball
Millard North coach Tim Cannon: Picked up his 500th career coaching victory in a win over Omaha Central.
Mark Lual, Parkview Christian: Hit the game-winning three-pointer in a semifinal win over Freeman, then scored 24 points in a win over Tri County in the A division finals of the MUDECAS Tournament.
Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown, Lincoln North Star: Abdelkarim had 35 points in win over Norfolk and 27 in victory against Elkhorn South. Brown scored 20 against Norfolk.
Hunter Sallis, Millard North: 28 points, 10 rebounds in win over Lincoln Northeast and 20 points in victory against Omaha Central.
Trey Deveaux, Norris: 21 points in win over York.
Jake Erwin, York: 23 points vs. Norris.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 28 points vs. Kearney.
Pierce Bazil, Lincoln Northeast: 31 points in win over Kearney and 28 in victory against Omaha Northwest.
Garrett Fortney, College View: 26 points in win over Heartland Christian, Iowa.
Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian: 23 points in victory over Elkhorn and 23 in win against Columbus Scotus.
Andrew Heffelfinger, Waverly: 23 points in win over Seward.
Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan: 37 points vs. Palmyra and 24 points in win over Meridian.
Zach Fitzpatrick, Palmyra: 28 points in win over Exeter-Milligan in the B division finals of the MUDECAS Tournament.
Colin Wingard, Shelby-Rising City: 32 of his team’s 43 points in a win over David City.
Seth Stutzman and Micah Hartwig, Milford: Stutzman had 24 points in win over Columbus Lakeview and Hartwig scored 24 in a win against Thayer Central.
Connor Millikan, Platteview: 31 points in victory against Nebraska City.
John Mitchell, Creighton: 36 points in win over O’Neill.
Girls basketball
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: School-record 42 points, including 10 three-pointers, against Lincoln High.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 22 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds and 6 assists against Pierce; surpassed 2,000 career points against Riverside.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: 30 points and 10 rebounds against Heartland.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: 22 points and 18 rebounds against Neligh-Oakdale.
Asia Nisley, Centennial: 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting against Columbus Scotus.
Morgan Ramsey, CWC: 26 points, 7 assists and 4 steals against Ainsworth.
Baylee Egan, Bellevue East: 16 points and 12 rebounds against Norfolk.
Abby Boyes, Bennington: 21 points and 17 rebounds against South Sioux City.
Joslyn Small, Malcolm: 21 points, including 5 three-pointers, against David City.
Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: 26 points against Bellevue East and 26 points against Fremont.
Tatum Rusher, Kearney: 23 points against Papillion-La Vista South.
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: 23 points, 5 steals and 5 assists against Omaha North.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: 22 points, 6 steals and 4 rebounds vs. Superior.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists against Elkhorn.
Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley: 25 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals against Bloomfield.
Jordan Snyder, BRLD: 22 points and 11 rebounds against Wakefield.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 26 points vs. Sutherland.
Samantha Moore, Mullen: 22 points and 10 assists against Arthur County.
Kieman Paulk, Wood River: 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists against Broken Bow.
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 30 points vs. Yutan.
Swimming
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Won the boys 200 freestyle in a state-best 1:43:04, and the 100 freestyle in a state-best :46.04 in a dual against Creighton Prep.
Lincoln Southwest boys 400 freestyle relay: Team of Ethan and Tyler Reida, Aidin Kolb and Tommy Palmer won the relay in a state-best 3:10.98 in a dual against Creighton Prep.
John Watson, Creighton Prep: Won the boys 200 IM in a state-best 1:54.35, and the 100 backstroke in a state-best :51.95 in a dual against Lincoln Southwest.
Sal Goaley, Creighton Prep: Won the boys 100 butterfly in a state-best :51.94 in a dual against Lincoln Southwest.
Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep: Won the boys 100 breaststroke in a state-best :57.54 in a dual against Lincoln Southwest.
Hannah Hailu, Millard North: Won the girls 100 butterfly in a state-best :55.97 and the 100 backstroke in a state-best :56.15 in a dual against Omaha Marian.
Coaches: Send Prep Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.
