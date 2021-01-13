 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 1/13: A look at some notable performances from around the state
Prep Extra Credit, 1/13: A look at some notable performances from around the state

  • Updated
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 12.30

Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods (right) looks for an open teammate as she's defended by Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw and Olivia Kugler in the first half  Dec. 30 during the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln East.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

A 42-point performance with nine three-pointers by Grand Island Central Catholic's Rylie Rice is among the top performances of the past week.

Boys basketball

Chucky Hepburn and Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: Hepburn had 24 points and 13 assists and Dotzler 23 points and 5-of-7 shooting from three-point in win over Lincoln Pius X.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 27 points in win over Grand Island.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 26 points in win over Kearney.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 26 points vs. Lincoln East.

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: 27 points in victory against Lincoln Southeast.

Tom Kraan, Parkview Christian: 20 points in win over Johnson County Central in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.

Cade Wiseman, Sutton: 29 points in triple-overtime win over Centennial.

Andrew Otto and Eli White, Raymond Central: Otto had 27 points and White 23 in win over David City.

Caden Denker, David City: 33 points vs. Raymond Central.

Drew Johnson, Malcolm: 23 points and 5 three-pointers in win over Fillmore Central.

Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 23 points in win over Blair.

Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran: 24 points in victory against East Butler.

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: 22 points in win over Shelby-Rising City.

Karson Sander, Bishop Neumann: 24 points vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Jacob Meyer, Diller-Odell: 25 points in MUDECAS first-round win over Falls City Sacred Heart.

Girls basketball

Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC: 42 points, including 9 three-pointers, against Doniphan-Trumbull.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 30 points on 14-of-15 shooting, 8 steals, 5 assists and 5 rebounds against Burwell; 29 points and 8 steals against Howells-Dodge.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 37 points against Glenwood, Iowa.

Emily Miller, Lawrence-Nelson: 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals against Giltner.

Bradie Johnson, Homer: 25 points and 9 rebounds against Omaha Nation.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 26 points and 9 rebounds against Lincoln Southwest; 29 points vs. Bellevue West.

Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: 29 points against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice: 26 points against Omaha Mercy.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals against BRLD.

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: 22 points against Grand Island; 21 points against Columbus.

Katelyn Sanders, Lewiston: 20 points and 12 rebounds against Omaha Christian.

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: 26 points against Sidney, Iowa.

Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton: 25 points and 15 rebounds against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: 25 points and 7 rebounds against Lincoln Christian.

Lauren Vandenberg, David City: 23 points and 17 rebounds against Twin River.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 24 points and 5 assists against East Butler.

Katilyn Glathar, HTRS: 31 points against Conestoga.

Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: 24 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds against Lutheran Northeast.

Allie Rigatuso, East Butler: 22 points and 9 steals against College View.

Swimming

Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Finished first in the boys 50 freestyle (state-best :21.17) against Lincoln East.

John Watson, Creighton Prep: Swam the state's second-fastest time in the boys 500 freestyle (4:44.60) against Millard West.

Mason Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest: Swam the state's fastest time in the boys 100 backstroke (:53.24) against Lincoln East.

JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian: Won the girls 200 freestyle in 1:55.69, second-best time in state, in dual against Millard West.

Kai Wilson, Grand Island: Won the girls 100 freestyle in a state-best :51.33 in dual against Lincoln Northeast.

Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to cgrell@journalstar.com or sports@journalstar.com.

 

