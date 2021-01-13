Prep Extra Credit, 1/13: A look at some notable performances from around the state

A 42-point performance with nine three-pointers by Grand Island Central Catholic's Rylie Rice is among the top performances of the past week.
Boys basketball
Chucky Hepburn and Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: Hepburn had 24 points and 13 assists and Dotzler 23 points and 5-of-7 shooting from three-point in win over Lincoln Pius X.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 27 points in win over Grand Island.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 26 points in win over Kearney.
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 26 points vs. Lincoln East.
Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: 27 points in victory against Lincoln Southeast.
Tom Kraan, Parkview Christian: 20 points in win over Johnson County Central in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.
Cade Wiseman, Sutton: 29 points in triple-overtime win over Centennial.
Andrew Otto and Eli White, Raymond Central: Otto had 27 points and White 23 in win over David City.
Caden Denker, David City: 33 points vs. Raymond Central.
Drew Johnson, Malcolm: 23 points and 5 three-pointers in win over Fillmore Central.
Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo: 23 points in win over Blair.
Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran: 24 points in victory against East Butler.
Cooper Gierhan, Centennial: 22 points in win over Shelby-Rising City.
Karson Sander, Bishop Neumann: 24 points vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Jacob Meyer, Diller-Odell: 25 points in MUDECAS first-round win over Falls City Sacred Heart.
Girls basketball
Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC: 42 points, including 9 three-pointers, against Doniphan-Trumbull.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: 30 points on 14-of-15 shooting, 8 steals, 5 assists and 5 rebounds against Burwell; 29 points and 8 steals against Howells-Dodge.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 37 points against Glenwood, Iowa.
Emily Miller, Lawrence-Nelson: 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals against Giltner.
Bradie Johnson, Homer: 25 points and 9 rebounds against Omaha Nation.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 26 points and 9 rebounds against Lincoln Southwest; 29 points vs. Bellevue West.
Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: 29 points against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice: 26 points against Omaha Mercy.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals against BRLD.
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: 22 points against Grand Island; 21 points against Columbus.
Katelyn Sanders, Lewiston: 20 points and 12 rebounds against Omaha Christian.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: 26 points against Sidney, Iowa.
Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton: 25 points and 15 rebounds against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: 25 points and 7 rebounds against Lincoln Christian.
Lauren Vandenberg, David City: 23 points and 17 rebounds against Twin River.
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 24 points and 5 assists against East Butler.
Katilyn Glathar, HTRS: 31 points against Conestoga.
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: 24 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds against Lutheran Northeast.
Allie Rigatuso, East Butler: 22 points and 9 steals against College View.
Swimming
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Finished first in the boys 50 freestyle (state-best :21.17) against Lincoln East.
John Watson, Creighton Prep: Swam the state's second-fastest time in the boys 500 freestyle (4:44.60) against Millard West.
Mason Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest: Swam the state's fastest time in the boys 100 backstroke (:53.24) against Lincoln East.
JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian: Won the girls 200 freestyle in 1:55.69, second-best time in state, in dual against Millard West.
Kai Wilson, Grand Island: Won the girls 100 freestyle in a state-best :51.33 in dual against Lincoln Northeast.
