Prep Extra Credit, 1/13: A look at some notable performances from around the state

A 42-point performance with nine three-pointers by Grand Island Central Catholic's Rylie Rice is among the top performances of the past week.

Boys basketball

Chucky Hepburn and Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: Hepburn had 24 points and 13 assists and Dotzler 23 points and 5-of-7 shooting from three-point in win over Lincoln Pius X.

Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: 27 points in win over Grand Island.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 26 points in win over Kearney.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: 26 points vs. Lincoln East.

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: 27 points in victory against Lincoln Southeast.

Tom Kraan, Parkview Christian: 20 points in win over Johnson County Central in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.

Cade Wiseman, Sutton: 29 points in triple-overtime win over Centennial.

Andrew Otto and Eli White, Raymond Central: Otto had 27 points and White 23 in win over David City.