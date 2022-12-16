 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
agate

prep/121722/basketball/boys/results_merged

  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island CC 48, Lincoln Christian 38

Lincoln Northeast 60, Columbus 33

Lincoln Southeast 67, Grand Island 23

Parkview Christian 78, Nebraska Christian 52

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Mitchell, ppd.

Amherst 54, Axtell 33

Ansley-Litchfield 43, Loomis 31

Arapahoe 57, Southwest 49

Arcadia/Loup City at St. Paul

Arthur County at Minatare, ppd.

Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. at Hitchcock County

People are also reading…

Aurora at York

Bancroft-Rosalie 56, West Manona, Iowa 53

Broken Bow at Ainsworth, ppd.

Burwell 64, St. Edward 13

Cedar Bluffs at Whiting, Iowa

Chase County 51, Wray, Colo. 29

Cody-Kilgore at Mullen, ppd.

Crawford at Niobrara County, Wyo., ppd.

Creighton Prep 40, Millard West 37

Crete at Fairbury

Cross County at BDS

DC West 68, Raymond Central 24

Deshler at Franklin

Diller-Odell 55, Lewiston 30

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Central City 60

Elkhorn South at Omaha South

Elkhorn Valley at Stuart

Elm Creek 51, Bertrand 46

Exeter-Milligan at High Plains

Falls City SH 61, HTRS 22

Fillmore Central at Adams Central

Freeman 30, Auburn 29

Friend 57, Lawrence-Nelson 35

Garden County at Bayard, ppd.

Gering at Ogallala

Giltner 67, Meridian 47

Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County, S.D., ppd.

Gothenburg 61, Holdrege 55

Gretna 64, Papillion-La Vista South 42

Hampton at East Butler

Hartington-Newcastle at Walthill

Hastings SC at Sutton

Heartland at Thayer Central

Hershey at Kimball, ppd.

Kearney 75, Omaha Buena Vista 20

Kenesaw 58, Silver Lake 37

Laurel-C-C at Plainview

Lexington 44, Northwest 42

Louisville at Johnson Co. Central

Lourdes CC at Archbishop Bergan

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Howells-Dodge

Malcolm at Beatrice

Maxwell at Paxton

McCook 55, Kearney Catholic 44

McCool Junction at Shelby-Rising City

Mead at Brownell Talbot

Milford at Centennial

Morrill 48, Edgemont, S.D. 14

Nebraska Lutheran at Weeping Water

Norfolk 59, Fremont 49

Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central

Norris 49, Seward 27

North Bend Central at Battle Creek

Omaha Bryan 65, Bellevue East 51

Omaha Central at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha North at Omaha Northwest

Pawnee City at Sterling

Platteview 53, Blair 51

Plattsmouth 58, Falls City 50

Pleasanton at Overton

Ponca at Tri County Northeast

Potter-Dix at Banner County, ppd.

Riverside 77, Harvard 15

Sandhills/Thedford 65, Wallace 32

Sandy Creek 43, Wilber-Clatonia 37

Santee at Omaha Nation

Scottsbluff at Chadron, ppd.

Scotus Central Catholic 40, Pierce 37

Shelton 58, Red Cloud 36

South Loup 77, Medicine Valley 38

South Sioux City at Omaha Skutt

St. Mary's at North Central

Superior at Southern Valley

Torrington, Wyo. at Sidney, ppd.

Tri County at Johnson-Brock

Twin Loup at Sandhills Valley

Twin River at Fullerton

Wakefield 64, Stanton 37

Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte, ppd.

Waverly 62, Elkhorn North 40

Wayne 62, Wisner-Pilger 37

Winside at Creighton, ppd.

Wood River at Blue Hill

Wynot at Wausa

Yutan 41, Conestoga 35

DILLER-ODELL 55, LEWISTON 30

Diller-Odell 17 17 13 --55 
Lewiston 13 13 --40 

Diller-Odell--Sutton 18, Morgan 10, Warren 9, Vitosh 7, Wendland 6, Schultis 3, McKinney 2.

Lewiston--Rule 9, Bohling 8, Janssen 6, Bledsow 4, Ray 3.

FREEMAN 30, AUBURN 29

Freeman 11 --30 
Auburn10 --29 

Freeman--Ruse 8, Niles 7, Jennings 3, Anderson 12.

Auburn--Ligouri 5, M. Binder 6, Boden 6, Roybal 4, Leslie 8.

GRAND ISLAND CC 48, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38

Lincoln Christian 11 11 --38 
Grand Island CC 1214 14 --48 

Lincoln Christian--Cuciti 11, Hohlen 8, Hovendick 8, Bash 4, Hansen 3, Feauto 2, Penrod 2.

Grand Island CC--Fox 15, Stegman 12, Nadir 11, Birch 6, Liban 4.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 60, COLUMBUS 33

Columbus 17 --33 
Lincoln Northeast 22 15 15 --60 

Columbus--Esch 7, Martinez 6, Schefus 6, Kapels 5, Micek 5, Alvarado 2, Garcia 2.

Lincoln Northeast--Winn 20, Bazil 12, Young 7, Weatherholt 7, Lang 4, Cruse 3, Coffman 2, Venegas 2, Wendelin 2, Rathje 1.

NORFOLK 59, FREMONT 49

Fremont 19 15 --49 
Norfolk 16 15 13 15 --59 

Fremont--Barritt 3, Sullivan 14, Swanson 5, Eisenhauer 15, Borgmann 16.

Norfolk--stats not provided.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 78, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 52

Parkview Christian 27 17 26 --78 
Nebraska Christian 1018 18 --52 

Parkview Christian--Reide 34, Kachalouski 19, Pittman 14, Simonson 3, Cole 2, Hawney 2, Stabler 2, Wilson 2.

Nebraska Christian--Langemeier 19, M. Perdew 13, D. Perdew 10, Schreiber 3, I. Herman 2, Nokelby 2, O. Herman 1, Sebek 1, Falk 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News